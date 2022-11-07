Pegasus fire still contained but smoke expected to remain for weeks

The fire near Pegasus and Woodend in North Canterbury burned through 200ha of coastal forest.

A fire in coastal North Canterbury that destroyed about 1200 native trees remains contained, but people can expect to see and smell smoke for at least the next couple of weeks.

The blaze tore through 200 hectares of the 750ha Tūhaitara Coastal Park near Woodend north of Christchurch last week.

A wooden lookout at the park, which stretches between Waikuku and the Waimakariri River, was also destroyed.

At 8.30am on Monday the area at Pegasus Beach was handed back to Te Kōhaka o Tūhaitara Trust, which manages it, but Fire and Emergency NZ incident controller Al Hutt said crews would be on standby in case of any major flare-ups.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch fire closes beach access, but conditions 'promising' for firefighting efforts

* Yeah, Nah: Should the public sale of fireworks be banned across NZ?

* 1200 native plants destroyed in Canterbury blaze as fire crews battle flare-ups



“People will still see and smell smoke for at least a couple of weeks. This is normal, and we ask that you only call 111 if you see flames,” Hutt said.

Access to the beach remains closed but Te Kōhaka o Tūhaitara Trust is working on getting the tracks open.

Hutt asked that people and animals stick to the tracks when the tracks eventually open.

“Do not walk into the burnt area, as there is risk of falling into ash pits.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Tina Archbold, who was staying at Woodend Beach Holiday Park, describes her horror after waking up to smoke in her caravan and fireballs outside.

Hutt also asked people to remain vigilant with fireworks.

“The risk of reignition at Pegasus Beach is high, so please don’t light any fireworks or bonfires nearby,” he said.

Firefighters around the country were kept busy over the weekend with blazes caused by fireworks in Sumner, at Te Mata Peak in Hawke’s Bay, at Baylys​ Beach in the Far North, at Riverhead in Auckland and at Breaker Bay in Wellington.

“The fires at Pegasus Beach and Te Mata Peak show just how easy it is for a stray firework to start a fire and why it’s so important to take care,” said Fire and Emergency NZ community education manager Adrian Nacey.

“If you do have leftover fireworks, please be careful if you are planning to let them off. Do not light fireworks if it’s too windy.

“If the conditions are safe to let them off, do it safely. Have a bucket and water nearby. Point them to the sky and make sure there is nothing flammable around.”

Te Kōhaka o Tūhaitara Trust general manager Greg Byrnes said the Pegasus Bay fire had been devastating and terrifying for people living nearby, but he was trying to focus on the positives.

He had been able to look through the area and said he was pleasantly surprised to see some pockets of native trees had survived where neighbouring exotic trees and plants were destroyed.

There had been about 30 fires in the park over the past 12 years, he said. Each time, the area had recovered and moved on.