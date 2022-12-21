Christchurch spots for Christmas day lunch

Eliza’s Manor is one of a number of Canterbury restaurants hosting Christmas lunch this year.

If the thought of spending your Christmas morning peeling, boiling and roasting has you feeling like a Christmas grinch, hang up the apron and leave the hard work to the professionals. Canterbury has a number of restaurants open on the 25th to keep the whānau fed, and take care of the washing up.

Eliza’s Manor, Central Christchurch

Supplied/Stuff Eliza’s Manor is based on Bealey Ave in Christchurch, Central City.

Eliza’s Manor on Bealey Ave have already filled up their Christmas lunch spots this year, but that doesn't mean they are unable to host.

Owner of the Manor, Fran Voza said that they are open all day for breakfast, brunch, dinner and drinks from 8am.

“We are hospo people, we love hosting and to be able to look after people on Christmas is really nice. We love it.”

Dining in at Eliza’s Manor you can utilise the courtyard and bar with entrées, nibbles, dinner and Christmas desert.

And if you’d rather spend the day at home, they also have a grazing box, lamb shoulder and deserts you can pre-order, so they can cater to you at home.

Voza said the manor is open every year for Christmas and this year she is hoping to cater for more people as the cruise ships come in.

Union Fare Eatery, Prebbleton

Union Fare/Stuff Union Fare in Prebbleton is serving up lamb and duck fat potatoes for Christmas lunch, with deconstructed pavlova for desert.

Prebbleton’s very own Union Fare Eatery will be hosting a four-course set menu meal.

Tom Hiddlestone, Owner and Head Chef of the eatery has carefully crafted this menu himself.

There are three sittings that the public can book 12pm, 2.30pm and 5pm.

Each sitting can have up to 46 people seated and there are currently only 40 spots remaining.

Hiddlestone believes that this is the time of year for people to not slave away in the kitchen, “and it’s a wonderful chance to not do any dishes”.

Based in Selwyn, Hiddlestone wants the ‘tight-knit’ Prebbleton community to come in to the eatery and be treated.

“This is the best way to connect with the community.”

Pedros House of Lamb, Papanui

Pedro's House of Lamb/Supplied Delicious lamb and potatoes delivered straight to your door sounds too good to be true, but Pedro’s House of Lamb in Papanui are making it possible.

Order your Christmas lunch or dinner and pick it up at Pedro’s House of Lamb either on Papanui Rd or Colombo St this Christmas.

Inakai Sanchez, owner of Pedro’s will be cooking away all through Christmas Eve night to make sure 80 people have their order ready to collect from 10-2 on the festive day.

Sanchez enjoys doing this each year because it brings people joy and saves them time.

“The lamb takes seven hours to cook, people can now use the oven for other things.”

On offer at Pedro’s House of Lamb is slow cooked lamb shoulder, minted peas, coleslaw, potatoes and extra potatoes.

And enjoy that extra egg nog because Pedro’s also does deliveries.

Stuff Pedro’s House of Lamb are open in two spots in the city to pick up your Christmas day feast in Christchurch, Canterbury. (Photo supplied)

Fiddler’s Green, Amberly

Grab your dog and head to the Fiddlers Green Vineyard and Bistro in Amberley as a special treat on Christmas day.

They will be open at 12pm till 10pm and are available for lunch and dinner, and your four-legged friends are welcome too.

Christmas Ham and festive entrées are on the menu as well as a mandatory pull of the Christmas cracker on arrival.

Duty manager Pamela Harvey is already expecting 50 reservations but can host up to 150 guests in the front and back decks overlooking the vineyard.

Fiddlers Green usually do a Christmas day banquet but said they didn’t gain as much interest this year so have opened it up to the public.

KFC

And if you don’t feel like fancy fare, or your attempts in the kitchen don’t go as planned, there’s no better back-up plan than KFC.

You never know, it could be the start of a new deep-fried tradition, whether it be a cheeky wicked wing or two for lunch or a family jumbo bucket for dinner with a side of presents.

Hornby and Eastgate’s KFC’s will be operating from 10am-8pm.

The KFC website says that meals can only be purchased by drive thru or walk ins.