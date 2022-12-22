Serious injuries after single-car crash in Selwyn, Canterbury

Police were called to the scene about 5.30am on Thursday.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash on West Coast Road (SH73), Selwyn.

Police were called to the scene about 5.30am on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said initial reports suggest there have been serious injuries, but didn’t say how many people were injured.

A helicopter is on scene to transport patients to hospital, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Traffic management is in place and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.