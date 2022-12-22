Two people in critical condition after single-car crash near Castle Hill, Canterbury

Police were called to the scene about 5.30am on Thursday.

Two people are in critical condition after a serious single-vehicle crash on West Coast Road (SH73), Selwyn.

Police were called to the scene, near Castle Hill, about 5.30am on Thursday.

A helicopter transported one patient to Christchurch Hospital, the other was taken by ambulance, a St John spokesperson said.

Both were in a critical condition, they said.

Traffic management is in place and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

The serious crash unit has been called.