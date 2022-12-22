Two people in critical condition after single-car crash near Castle Hill, Canterbury

08:31, Dec 22 2022
Police were called to the scene about 5.30am on Thursday.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
Police were called to the scene about 5.30am on Thursday.

Two people are in critical condition after a serious single-vehicle crash on West Coast Road (SH73), Selwyn.

Police were called to the scene, near Castle Hill, about 5.30am on Thursday.

A helicopter transported one patient to Christchurch Hospital, the other was taken by ambulance, a St John spokesperson said.

Both were in a critical condition, they said.

READ MORE:
* Police look for vehicle after car and cyclist collide in central Nelson
* One dead and three injured in crash on State Highway 85 in Otago
* Helicopters sent to rural Otago and Canterbury crashes

Traffic management is in place and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

The serious crash unit has been called.

 