Christchurch to expect 'loud noises and bangs' from police training

Police will be training across Christchurch, Lincoln and McLeans Island this week. File photo.

Police are conducting training exercises in vacant Canterbury buildings this week, with members of the public told to expect “loud noises and bangs”.

Most of the routine training will take place in Christchurch suburbs, but begins Monday, March 27 in Lincoln and will end Friday, March 31 on McLeans Island.

In a statement to media, a police spokesperson said there will be no safety risk to nearby residents.

It was a routine training for specialist police groups which took place across the country throughout the year, the spokesperson said.

Locations include:

Monday – Lincoln township between 1pm and 8pm.

Tuesday – Merivale/Stowan area between 1pm and 8pm.

Wednesday – Hornby area from 9am until midday, and Avonside area between midday and 5.30pm.

Thursday – Harewood area between 7am and 4pm.

Friday – McLeans Island between 7am and 3pm.