Canterbury flooding in pictures: Heavy rain and rising floodwaters hit hard

17:10, May 30 2021
Major flooding has affected communities all through the Canterbury region.

Heavy downfalls from Canterbury’s ‘Code Red’ storm sees flood waters rise, cutting power, threatening lives and property in Christchurch and beyond.

Here is how it looked on Sunday.

Flood water along the Methven Highway started encroaching on homes in the Ashburton area.
Joseph Johnson/Stuff
Floodwaters edge closer to inundating a bridge at Hinds in mid-Canterbury.
Stacy Squires/Stuff
The Maitai dam diversion outlet was a spectacular sight about noon on Sunday
Craig Leth/Supplied/Nelson Mail
An old Bedford parked on Clarendon Terrace in Woolston, Christchurch, is partially submerged in water.
Sam Sherwood/Stuff
Farm worker Steve Naylor keeping a close eye on the Hinds River that borders the farm he works on during heavy rain and flooding.
Nadine Porter/Stuff
A car drives through flooding at the corner of New Brighton Rd and Baker St.
STACY SQUIRES/Stuff
Police assist a farmer who was trying to move stock after flood water from near the Ashburton River presented a danger.
Joseph Johnson/Stuff
Residents rake up leaves to avoid blocking storm water drains at Aynsley Tce and Ford Rd, Christchurch.
STACY SQUIRES/Stuff
Officialsplan the rescue of a farmer stuck in this tree in Walkhams Rd, Ashburton.
NADINE PORTER/Stuff
Wahren Hensley outside his “completely surrounded” Clarendon Tce home in Woolston, Christchurch. The view from his doorstep is “mayhem”, he says.
Arthur and Margaret Redditt who moved from Clarendon Tce in because of the flooding came back to have a look.
STACY SQUIRES/Stuff
Floodwaters surround a car on Greg and Nickie Kirk's property at Winchester in South Canterbury.
CHARLIE O'MANNIN/Stuff
Floodwaters from the Waihi River pour across Greg and Nickie Kirk's property at Winchester.
CHARLIE O'MANNIN/Stuff
Alpacas with a young one in the Tinwald area stand in a paddock with the water approaching.
Joseph Johnson/Stuff
Hororata Golf Club is overtaken by flood waters from the Selwyn River.
Andrew Bell
Alberto Vida stands in knee-high water outside his home on Sheldon St in Waltham, Christchurch.
Sam Sherwood/Stuff
Floodwaters from near the Ashburton River flowed through paddocks.
Joseph Johnson/Stuff
