The crash happened about 2pm on Friday. (File photo)

A person has died after a crash north of Methven, in Canterbury.

State Highway 77 closed at the intersection with Mt Hutt Station Rd due to a two-vehicle crash, police said.

Emergency services were notified about 2pm.

“At least one person has serious injuries,” the spokesperson said.

“Road users are asked to take an alternative route south of the Rakaia Bridge as the road is likely to be closed for some time.”