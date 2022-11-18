One person seriously injured after crash closes State Highway 77

The crash happened about 2pm on Friday. (File photo)

One person has been seriously injured after a crash north of Methven in inland Canterbury.

State Highway 77 is closed at the intersection with Mt Hutt Station Rd due to a two-vehicle crash, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 2pm.

“At least one person has serious injuries,” the spokesperson said.

“Road users are asked to take an alternative route south of the Rakaia Bridge as the road is likely to be closed for some time.”