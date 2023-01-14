Police dive squad resume search for man missing at Lake Wakatipu

A person is missing after going into the water at the Dart River near Glenorchy in Central Otago.

A police dive squad has arrived at Lake Wakatipu as the search continues for a man – reportedly a father who was trying to rescue his son – who went missing in the water Friday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the dive squad was sent Saturday morning.

The person went missing in the Dart River at the head of Lake Wakatipu in Otago.

Emergency services were called to the Dart River, near Glenorchy, shortly before 3pm on Friday.

Dart River Jets were understood to be assisting the Coastguard with the rescue, and St John had taken another person to hospital. Stuff is yet to confirm other reports that a father and son were the subject of the search and rescue.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz.

Coastguard New Zealand unit support manager Chris Thornton, who is based in Wānaka, said their crews were on standby but had not been required for the search.

"We were not needed as all the local operators had everything in hand,'' he said.

He said the police dive squad took the search a step further.

"That takes it to another level. They are looking on the surface and underwater as well. They are trying to cover all their bases. Our thoughts are definitely with the family."

John Edens/Stuff An aerial view of Glenorchy, the Rees River, Dart River and a blue-green Lake Wakatipu.

Helicopters Otago helped with the search on Friday, but are not longer involved.

Police said Friday that someone entered the water to help another person, then failed to get out themselves.

“A number of vessels are conducting searches on the water while two helicopters conduct aerial sweeps,” the spokesperson said at the time.

St John were called to the scene and sent one helicopter, a first response unit and ambulance, a spokesperson said.

“We have assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Lakes District hospital in a minor condition by road.”

Glenorchy is about an hour out of Queenstown and from emergency services.