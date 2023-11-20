'Do anything exciting?' - 'Yeah, we killed someone'

A woman alleged to have helped in the violent murder of Angela Blackmoore blurted out her and her partner’s role in the killing days afterwards while playing Dungeons and Dragons, a High Court trial has heard.

Christchurch fitter and welder Jeremy Powell and Rebecca Elizabeth Wright-Meldrum spoke about killing the pregnant 21-year-old with Tina Cartwright, an acquaintance who is now a writer and creative writing lecturer based in Melbourne.

Her story emerged as Cartwright gave evidence on Monday against Wright-Meldrum, 51, and David Peter Hawken, 50, in the third week of their trial in Christchurch on charges of murdering Blackmoore on August 17, 1995.

The pair deny the charges.

Powell confessed to the murder in a police interview on October 25, 2019, after he was identified through information elicited by police with a $100,000 reward.

He claimed he and Wright-Meldrum were acting on orders from Hawken, and they were to be paid $10,000.

Cartwright, testifying by video link, said she got to know Powell and Wright-Meldrum in 1995 when she was flatting in Cashel St and attending the University of Canterbury.

She and some of her flatmates would gather at the flat with the pair to play the board game Dungeons and Dragons.

John Kirk-Anderson/The Press Angela Blackmoore was murdered at the above property in Vancouver Cres, Bexley, on August 17, 1995.

Around August 1995, Cartwright was alone with Powell and Wright-Meldrum waiting for her flatmate to join them for the game when she asked the pair, who were then partners, if they had been doing anything “exciting”.

Wright-Meldrum said, “Yeah, we killed someone”. Then Powell said “they shouldn’t be telling anyone”, and one of them said, “Will we have to kill [Cartwright] now?”

Wright-Meldrum seemed thrilled by the prospect and said, “Can we, can we?”, like she was a small child.

Powell asked her if she believed them and she said “No”, Cartwright said. He had seemed depressed and dejected. “He was kind of resigned.”

Cartwright said she was incredulous at the disclosure and the pair tried to convince her as she questioned them.

Powell said the killing had occurred “last night”, and then said it happened a couple of days earlier. When asked how they could continue as normal, he said “You’re meant to carry on as normal”.

They said they had stabbed the person, who they knew and who had let them into the house.

She asked why, and [Wright-Meldrum] said, “Would you do it for $10,000?”

Powell said everyone had a point. “What about $1m?” He said he had carried out the stabbing, and Wright-Meldrum said she had done a “few”.

“She said there was a lot of blood. She was kind of excited.”

When her flatmate was ready, they started the game and nothing else was mentioned.

The following month, Cartwright said she had seen Wright-Meldrum excited about buying a new mattress, which Cartwright thought might have been bought with the $10,000.

She and Powell had oiled the plastic cover over the new mattress and had the best sex of their lives, Wright-Meldrum had told her.

Cartwright said she wasn’t someone who would normally go to the police and at the time she didn’t believe them, and “maybe” wanted to carry on playing the game.

She first contacted police in 2020 after being told by her ex-flatmate that Powell had been arrested. She phoned the police but they didn’t take it further because she wouldn’t give her name.

Cartwright gave police a statement after reading that the first trial of Hawken and Wright-Meldrum had been aborted in May 2023.

The court heard that this past weekend she had remembered Powell saying in 1995 that they had knocked on Blackmoore’s door and Wright-Meldrum had gone in first.

He was wearing a trenchcoat and had a baseball bat. The victim had turned to make a cup of tea when he hit her with the bat, Cartwright said.

In cross-examination by Phil Shamy, representing Wright-Meldrum, Cartwright said Wright-Meldrum often said inappropriate things and didn’t appear to have a filter.

Cartwright accepted she could have added details to her account by reading stories in the media but “didn’t think so”.

When the pair told her what they had done, she believed they hadn’t thought about the consequences and what their plan was, she told Shamy.

“As far as the defence case is concerned ... you are not telling the truth about this conversation, that you have made it up from what you have read. What do you say?”

“Why would I want to make up something like that?” Cartwright responded.

“The last thing I want to be doing is sitting here right now doing this or talking to the police or making a statement or spending hours of my time doing this or thinking about what they did.”