Coronavirus: 'Queen of the Lockdown' self-portrait strikes a chord

Christchurch musician Emma Ensign went viral with her Queen of the Lockdown self portrait.

Emma Ensign has struck a chord on Reddit with a budget self-portrait of herself as the "Queen of the Lockdown".

Posing with props including a broom, an empty beer box and a winged taxidermy cat, the Christchurch musician and artist posted the self-portrait with the description: "I declare myself queen regent of the household and have my official coronation portrait commissioned. By me."

Ensign, who runs Giveback Agency and is the lead singer of rock band Decades, has been sharing self-portraits online since the lockdown began but this desolate image has resonated with many.

Fans from around the world are responding with their artwork interpretations of the funny scene and adding Corona beer box hats and toilet paper.

"I thought 'I'll just take a nice picture of me sitting on our couch and framed up the shot," she said.

She started thinking about royal and renaissance portraits.

"I looked up a bunch of them and got inspired to create some regalia from items around my house to recreate that look if I could.

"I grabbed my crochet blanket from my couch as my queen's robes, a broom to replicate a staff – it was the only long thing I could find, which then made me think of a sort of lockdown apocalypse Queen, and then it just all clicked in to place.

"We have a lot of empty beer boxes from this lockdown so I thought it would be funny that one would be my crown."

But something was still missing. She looked around the room and found her "buddy Ralph".

"I then jumped in the shot with all the props, and yelled out to my fiancee to push the shutter trigger for me since my shutter remote battery had died."

She later cropped the photo and added "extra grain" to lend it more of an oil-painting look.

The self-portrait series began at the same time as the lockdown. Ensign was thinking about photoshoots she had planned to do with photographers for her upcoming album that couldn't happen.

"I thought I should play around with taking photos of myself ... there were a couple of reasons, including to keep creative but also just a general self-esteem thing and to get used to seeing myself in photos again."

She shared the image wanting to add humour during a time of uncertainty for many.

"Next minute I'm up until 3am replying to comments that were flooding in," she said.

"When I finally fell asleep and woke up again around 9am, it had over 15,000 upvotes and 400 comments. I love that people have completely understood my humour and intention behind it."

Many commentators have been intrigued by Ralph.

"Ralph is my taxidermy angel. I got him from a taxidermy artist named Andrew Lancaster in Tauranga called Get Stuffed on Trade Me," she said.

"I love taxidermy and my buddy Ralph is my pride and joy so he was perfect to add to the overall humorous effect I was set out on."