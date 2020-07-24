What's on: Event highlights in Christchurch

VICKI ANDERSON offers a few highlights of events in Christchurch this weekend and beyond.

SINGLE FIN MINGLE

The Mid-Winter Mingle Knees-Up or Surfing Festivus is on in Sumner Village until Sunday. The annual single fin mingle celebrates longboards and surf culture. Held over three days, it is based on traditional surfing displays, art shows, film screenings and musical performances.

Organisers note:

''Don't worry if you're not one to compete, just go along and watch a few heats.

‘’This contest, you shall see, shall be quite the social affair, a bunch of surfers hanging out and drinking some beer.''

LOYAL, YOU ARE

Dave Dobbyn is hosting a series of shows in August. “My last performance was on Zoom for the Music Helps charity that provides assistance to all those behind the scenes who have lost work. Now I have the opportunity to open up our horizons again, to put the band and crew on the road and bond through real-life gatherings,” he said.

The Yoda of New Zealand music is at Blue Smoke on September 4. See davedobbyn.co.nz for tickets.

COMEDY

Comedians Rose Matafeo and Guy Montgomery perform at Little Andromeda on Sunday at 7pm as part of their Tiny Tour of Aotearoa.

MATARIKI TAONGA PUORO

Matariki Taonga Puoro is at the Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora, daily 10am-5pm. It is a short taonga puoro (traditional Māori instrument) audio visual presentation by Mahina-Ina Kingi-Kaui (Ngāi Tahu, Kati Mamoe, Ngati Porou, Te Atihaunui a Pāpārangi).

FILM

Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival is on until August 3. Check out The Girl On The Bridge – a feature documentary directed by New Zealand filmmaker Leanne Pooley. Jazz Thornton, 22, survived multiple suicide attempts and is now taking on a system she believes is failing her generation. The film is aimed as a response to our collective anguish about the suicide crisis in our communities and our desire to “do something”.

On Sunday, at the Isaac Theatre Royal, is a John Carpenter double bill. Lumiere Cinema and Isaac Theatre Royal’s Ghostlight Films have collaborated to bring cult classics Escape from New York and They Live to the giant screen.

ROLLER DISCO

They seem me rollin'... Roll along to an all-ages all-abilities roller disco at Wharenui Sports Centre on Saturday from 4pm-6pm. Prizes for best outfit. BYO skates, blades, pads and helmets. Wheelchair users are encouraged to attend. Mobility parking available. The venue is accessible.