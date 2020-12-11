What's on: Event highlights in Ōtautahi Christchurch

Santa typically arrives at the New Brighton beach by boat for the annual parade.

VICKI ANDERSON offers a few highlights of events in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond.

There are lots of events happening in the city right now, so make the most if it.

Now the Krypton Factor of juggling that is the school summer holiday looms for parents, aside from Santa's Mega Grotto to keep people entertained there are lots of free events and art exhibitions, from the pop-up penguins and Ceramics Expo to the annual exhibition of the Silversmith Guild of Canterbury and the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition.

This week's New Zealand song of the week is Do I Exist? by Anna Coddington. It's off her new album, Beams and is for mums everywhere. The video is spectacular.

CHRIST! WHAT A NIGHT

Perhaps the perfect ending to a strange year, Little Andromeda's Christmas show, Christ! What A Night is shaping up to be a real gift, with multiple performances until December 19. This festive treat stars Chris Parker and Tom Sainsbury, as well as Ōtautahi talent Bianca Seinafo and Tom Eason.

The Bethlehem Motor Inn is on the brink of collapse, and it’s taking its toll on the owners' marriage.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Online satirist and comedy writer, Tom Sainsbury, is performing in Christ! What A Night at Little Andromeda Theatre.

They’ve tried everything, from watering down the complimentary shampoo ’n body wash to selling some terrible motor inn art on TradeMe.

It’s going to take a holy miracle to keep the doors to the Queen-Supreme-toilet-block-facing rooms, with spa bath, open for Christmas.

READ MORE:

* Long takes and brutal edits: Inside NZ's funniest TV show

* Why Simon Dallow loves hosting The Attitude Awards

* Comedian Tom Sainsbury (AKA Snapchat Dude) wants to thank William Shakespeare



SMASH PALACE DOG OF THE YEAR

They’re known as man’s best friend for a reason. The Smash Palace Dog of the Year show is on Sunday, December 13, from 4pm, at 172 High St.

COME TOGETHER

The second in a series of three concerts under the Come Together banner, featuring New Zealand artists performing classic albums, is The Beatles' Abbey Road at the Christchurch Town Hall on Friday from 8pm.

It will be performed by Jon Toogood (Shihad), Tami Neilson, Sam Flynn Scott (The Phoenix Foundation), Delaney Davidson, SJD, Dianne Swann, Jol Mullholland, James Milne – aka Lawrence Arabia – Brett Adams, Chris O’Connor, Michael Barker, Finn Scholes, Matthias Jordan and more.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff James Milne aka Lawrence Arabia stars alongside Jon Toogood, Tami Neilson and others in the second instalment of classic album concerts under the Come Together banner, this time performing The Beatles’ Abbey Road.

FESTIVUS FOR THE REST OF US

SANTA'S MEGA GROTTO: As the annual Santa parade has been cancelled this year, Santa invites you to adjourn to his mega grotto at the QEII leisure centre, open until December 22. See all the parade floats and characters together. Bands performing over the weekends, food and more. On Sunday ethnic groups will be performing. Times are listed here.

As the annual Santa parade has been cancelled this year, Santa invites you to adjourn to his mega grotto at the QEII leisure centre, open until December 22. See all the parade floats and characters together. Bands performing over the weekends, food and more. On Sunday ethnic groups will be performing. Times are listed here. LIGHTSEEING: You’ve heard of sightseeing, of course, but at Christmas it's ‘’lightseeing''. Sticking something festive on the front door is my limit but some people gleefully add to their monthly power bills and swamp their home in neon Santas and raging Rudolf and the like. Hey, if it's good enough for Bob Dylan, why not? Click here for a comprehensive list of Christchurch addresses to add to your light show lightseeing tour list.

You’ve heard of sightseeing, of course, but at Christmas it's ‘’lightseeing''. Sticking something festive on the front door is my limit but some people gleefully add to their monthly power bills and swamp their home in neon Santas and raging Rudolf and the like. Hey, if it's good enough for Bob Dylan, why not? Click here for a comprehensive list of Christchurch addresses to add to your light show lightseeing tour list. PARADE: The New Brighton Seaside Christmas Parade is on Saturday from 10.30am and features a special jolly guest arriving by sea. If you've never seen this, I highly recommend watching Santa catch a few waves and seamlessly transitioning from the sea to parade mode without ruining his white gloves.

The New Brighton Seaside Christmas Parade is on Saturday from 10.30am and features a special jolly guest arriving by sea. If you've never seen this, I highly recommend watching Santa catch a few waves and seamlessly transitioning from the sea to parade mode without ruining his white gloves. MARKET: The Christmas Nifty Markets are at Benny's Barber Shop on Saturday from 9am.

The Christmas Nifty Markets are at Benny's Barber Shop on Saturday from 9am. CAROLS: Riccarton House and Bush, Sunday 6.30pm.

VARIETY CONCERT: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas at La Vida Centre, Tuesday, December 15, 11am.

CAROLS: Around the Piano at The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora, Tuesday, December 15, 12.30pm.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The New Brighton Santa parade this weekend is sure to be popular. Santa manages to navigate seamlessly from waves to parade mode.

POOL PARTY

Jellie Park is hosting a pool party on Friday with competitions, hydroslides, sausage sizzle and more.

AS YOU LIKE IT

Presented by Third Bear, As You Like It is Shakespeare in the inviting surroundings of Mona Vale until December 20. Pack a picnic, take a rug.

GOOD TIMES COMEDY CLUB

The owner of Good Times Comedy Club sold his name to fundraise to open the comedy hub in 2019.

Snap Versus Morality spent a lot of his time, money and energy on it, support from Christchurch was great and then 2020 hit and, like other small businesses, he was forced to close the doors in November.

Before it closed, it had six shows a week running with more than 20 opportunities for comics to perform.

But all hope is not lost. With the kind support of the landlord, performing community and hopefully you, Good Times will be opening this month to fundraise for its return in 2021.

Friday: Phuck Trivia Christmas Special (comedy trivia quiz); December 17: Fresh Open Mic Night; December 18: Breakdown Special, quiz, 7pm; December 19: Ōtautahi Favourites (variety show); December 20: Sunday Play Date (board games, hang out from 12pm); December 20: The Goodies 2020 Awards Night from 6pm. December 26: Good Times Boxing Day Special, stand-up comedy.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Good Times Comedy Club shut in November because of Covid-19 but owner/operator Snap Versus Morality hopes a series of fundraising concerts this month will see it reopen next year.

MONTY PYTHON DOUBLE FEATURE

He's not the Messiah – he’s a very naughty boy. A special Monty Python double feature tribute to Terry Jones, who died in January, and Neil Innes, who passed away a few weeks earlier in December, is at Lumiere Cinemas on Sunday, featuring Monty Python And The Holy Grail and Life Of Brian.

CIRQUE DU MOOLAY

Join Mulletman and his talented crew for a night of circus cabaret at Halo Bar & Lounge, 66B Wharenui Rd on Saturday from 8.30pm. The show, R16, features comedy, contortion, juggling, aerial arts and acrobatics. Tickets are $25.

MOODSHIFT

A playful pop-up event in Cashel Mall on Friday from 12-2pm will offer you a Moodshift. The initiative, a project by Gap Filler, aims to support positive wellbeing amongst inner-city workers.

YOU SHOULD BE DANCING

If you have fever – but only of the disco kind – You Should Be Dancing is the mirror-ball hitting the dance floor at Cassel’s Blue Smoke on Saturday from 8pm. Dress up or down. Pre-show dinner service available from 6.30pm, dancing starts at 8pm. Bookings essential, info@bluesmoke.co.nz.

HANDEL'S MESSIAH

The Christchurch City Choir is staging its 30th anniversary concert, Handel's Messiah, at the Christchurch Town Hall on Saturday, once again heralding the festive season with this popular production.

This 2020 anniversary concert will feature Auckland soprano Anna Pierard, New Zealand-based Swedish mezzo-soprano Catrin Johnsson, international tenor Oliver Sewell and British-based bass-baritone Paul Whelan.

Covid-19 border restrictions have brought Sewell and Whelan home. Cantabrians have a rare chance to hear these four world-class soloists and a large symphonic choir, including members of the Christchurch Youth Choir, supported by the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra.

LANSDOWNE CONCERTS

Four daytime concerts, mostly Beethoven, will be held at Lansdowne Homestead, 132 Old Tai Tapu Rd at 11am and 2.30pm on Wednesday, December 16 (which also marks Beethoven's 250th) and Thursday, December 17.

Soloists from the CSO, with pianists T Dennis and J Woodside. Tickets from Court Theatre, (03) 963-0870.

Supplied Christchurch surf rock band The Wendys. I recommend their song Get In the Flags.

LIVE MUSIC:

Friday: Dust Up Christmas party – two stages, nine acts at Darkroom (multi-genre); Sadhana and RDU98.5FM present The Wendys, Dustle Hustle, Marsha at Level One Craftbeer and Coffee Bar, New Brighton (indie rock); John Sanchez-Lloyd at Corianders Restaurant and Bar (blues); The Preservatives at Arcadia (rock). Saturday: Churchills Resurrection at Churchills Live (punk, woo hoo welcome back); LX3 Liquid Exchange at Flux; Die Musikband with Motte and DJ Lazy T at Space Academy, $15 (alt/indie); Scrooge, Dusty Hustle and The Tacks at Darkroom; The Penny Blues Band at 12 Bar; Alignment at Arcadia; The Greatest Christmas Show at McCombs Performing Arts Centre 2pm (choir); A celebration of Christmas by the Plainsmen (barbershop). Sunday: Schubert “Trout” at The Piano, 3pm (classical); Final concert for 2020 and barbecue at Canterbury Caledonian Society Hall, 5.30pm (folk). Thursday: The Basement and Ano Pascoe and The Floating Moon at Wunderbar, Lyttelton, $10.