Canterbury pub cans colonial name for area's original te reo Māori name

Jeremy Dyer, owner of the Ōtoromiro Hotel – formerly the Governors Bay Hotel – says the new name “has a nice ring to it and recognises our heritage and culture”.

The owners of a 150-year-old Canterbury hotel have severed its old colonial ties to a controversial figure.

Ōtoromiro Hotel in Banks Peninsula, formerly known as Governors Bay Hotel, has dropped its links to former Governor of New Zealand and colonialist Sir George Grey, who was also New Zealand’s 11th premier.

Following the Black Lives Matter movement overseas earlier this year, a call was made for many New Zealand landmarks to reinstate their te reo Māori names. Statues of colonialists were pulled down and defaced whilst businesses, landmarks, towns and cities were once again called into question.

In June, a monument to former Prime Minister Grey in central Auckland was covered with blood-red paint. The words “stop” and “racist” were still faintly visible.

READ MORE:

* Public pets: The cats who have made Auckland's public institutions their home

* Auckland's colonial-era statues could be removed after vandalism, protests

* Humanitarian protector or militant monster: the story of Edward John Eyre



Grey was governor during the initial stages of the New Zealand Wars, where many Māori were killed and land was confiscated. He was considered a “pioneer scholar” of Māori culture, and wrote a study of Māori mythology and oral history.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A statue of Sir George Grey in Auckland's Albert Park was vandalised in June.

“We were never really comfortable with the Governor Grey story,” Ōtoromiro Hotel owner Jeremy Dyer said.

“He wasn’t well liked ... the new name has a nice ring to it and recognises our heritage and culture.”

Ōtoromiro translates from te reo as “the place of the miro” – miro is one of New Zealand’s most widely distributed native trees and covers large areas of Banks Peninsula, including Governors Bay, which was once known as Ōtoromiro.

The hotel was known as Ocean View Hotel for more than a century, from 1870 to 1980, and Smugglers Arms from 1980 to 2000.

Jeremy and Clare Dyer have run the hotel since 2003.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The hotel on Canterbury's Banks Peninsula celebrates its 150th anniversary this year.

The pair consulted the Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke cultural heritage and identity committee and local historian Jane Robertson before changing the name.

Robertson, who is considered an expert on Governors Bay, said Ōtoromiro was a “great name”, as it acknowledged the heritage of the area as well as referring to its native tree.

Robertson said she would “definitely” support a name change for the whole of Governors Bay.

“I’m no expert on things Māori, but the idea of changing the area’s name to something that reflects its Māori heritage, I would absolutely support that.”

A spokesperson for the committee said it agreed with the proposal to use the new name, as it was the traditional name for the hotel's location and referenced miro that grew in the area.

The Dyers are in the process of updating the logo, signage, stationery and other merchandise to coincide with the change.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF The statue was being cleaned on Wednesday afternoon by two workers armed with spray bottles and cloths

“The name is progressive and recognises te reo as the language of New Zealand,” Jeremy Dyer said.

“We’re not out to change the name of Governors Bay, but he was a hard-nosed colonialist and most locals had no idea of the meaning behind the original name.”

Feedback had been “90 per cent positive” since the name was changed earlier this month, he said.

In June, another Canterbury restaurant came under fire when academic Scott Hamilton accused Bully Hayes Restaurant and Bar in the small tourist town of Akaroa's name as being “a tribute to the most notorious of all the Pacific's slave traders”, William “Bully” Hayes.

Owner Wayne Jones said he had opted to keep the name after 95 per cent of the public supported no change.

“It’s ‘Bully Stays’ now, and we’ll be trading under our original name in the long term,” he said.

“We have priorities to stay afloat and a name change really doesn’t suit us at the moment. I think a change would be too hard for our regulars who have got used to Bully's.”

Ōtoromiro celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. It has survived the Canterbury earthquakes, in which it sustained considerable superficial damage, bush fires, two world wars, the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic and Covid-19.

Governors Bay is supposedly named after the mooring of Grey’s boat in the bay when he visited to greet migrants from the first four ships in Lyttelton. However, the story is presumed rather than supported by evidence.