1861: No freedom without a free press

Here are some of the best photos taken by Stuff's Christchurch visual journalists this year.

THE PRESS 160 YEARS is a new series that marks the launch of The Press newspaper in Christchurch on May 25, 1861. Between now and the anniversary, The Press will revisit stories from every year of publication. We start with the launch itself.

“We shall make no apology for the publication of a new newspaper.” That was the confident first sentence in the very first edition of The Press, published on May 25, 1861.

The article then outlined the three principal uses of a newspaper.

The first and most basic was to be a vehicle for advertising. The second was to convey to the reader “a history of what is going on and in the world around him”. The third function was higher still, which is to be the fourth estate and a watchdog.

Copy by Dean Kozanic/Stuff The first Press office was a small wooden building on Montreal St, Christchurch. This photo is a reproduction from a jubilee edition of The Press from 1911.

“Something beyond king, and lords, and commons, without which a constitution is incomplete; a title expressing what in all free countries has become a great fact, that the press constitutes a powerful and important part of the government of a country,” the paper said.

“Indeed it is no exaggeration to say that, as on the one hand no real freedom can exist in any country without a free press, so, on the other, where the press is faithful to its task, and the people are worthy and capable of freedom, no prolonged or permanent misgovernment can exist without correction.”

It was a noble view. A newspaper must be both the teacher and the exponent, the guide and the follower, of public opinion, The Press said.

The city was only a decade old with a population of around 3000, and the newspaper saw it had an important role to play in the life of a new society.

“A vulgar, brutal, intolerant press will always be a faithful index of a people satisfied and contented with literature of that character.

“A trifling, dull, and uninteresting newspaper would never be long endured by a people who had the capacity for a more vigorous and earnest discussion of public affairs.”

Would the paper last? That depended on readers. “If we shall be so fortunate as to command a remunerative circulation the result will justify our opinion. If not, failure will sufficiently punish our presumption.”