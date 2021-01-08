1867: A real live moa sighting?

THE PRESS 160 YEARS is a series marking the launch of The Press newspaper in Christchurch on May 25, 1861. Between now and the anniversary, The Press will revisit stories from every year of publication.

The South Island was in the grip of moa mania, so it is unsurprising to learn that four snowed-in gold miners in Dunstan, central Otago, claimed to have had a fairly close encounter with the giant bird in 1867. One of them wrote anonymously and his piece was published in The Press:

“On Saturday, July 27, about four o’clock in the afternoon, whilst enjoying a pipe by the side of a small fire in our hut, with the door open, my attention was suddenly directed to a large animal on the opposite range,” he wrote.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff A moa skull in the collection of the Canterbury Museum. Four gold miners doubted it really was extinct in 1867.

“I was not long in doubt as to what the stranger was. My mates cried out, ‘It’s the moa’ and the moa sure it was. The bird must have been more than a mile in a straight line from us; but as the horizon was clear every movement could be detected. The bird was evidently going at a great pace, and I can only compare it to the movements of the emu or ostrich. We had a full view of the bird for more than two minutes, when he suddenly disappeared on the other side of the range.”

News of the alleged moa travelled slowly. The story was published as a letter in The Dunstan Times on September 13, before The Press ran it in full on October 18. But neither paper published a sketch of the bird that the correspondent had attached.

READ MORE:

* 1866: The road to Hokitika

* 1865: Three days in court

* New research uncovers why moas and kiwis lost ability to fly



People in Christchurch got to see the real thing, albeit dead, when the first iteration of the Canterbury Museum opened in the Provincial Council Buildings​ in December. Skeletons of “the gigantic moa, which is now supposed to be extinct”, were a highlight when The Press was given a guided tour by collector and geologist Sir Julius von Haast.

There were also seeds, fruits and vegetables from Africa and “Hindustan”, stones and crystals from around New Zealand, “a large group of about 250 New Zealand birds, well preserved, and arranged with great taste” and “several contributions received from America and from Australia, the latter comprising many of the largest indigenous snakes, and a few animals peculiar to the country”. Yet, “it would be impossible to enumerate within reasonable limits one-tenth of the objects of interest”.