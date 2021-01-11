1869: The first royal tour

THE PRESS 160 YEARS is a series marking the launch of The Press newspaper in Christchurch on May 25, 1861. Between now and the anniversary, The Press will revisit stories from every year of publication.

New Zealand’s first ever royal tour started on April 11, 1869, when the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Alfred​, arrived in Wellington. Eleven days later, The Press anticipated his visit to the south:

“During the whole of yesterday, and indeed far into last night, workmen were busily engaged in decorating the triumphal arches, making preparations for the illuminations, and in doing many other matters incident to the visit of H.R.H. Prince Alfred. Mr Oram​, of the Clarendon Hotel, has fitted up a most complete suite of rooms for the accommodation of the Prince and His Excellency the Governor, and at a late hour last night the decoration of the Town Hall for the Mayor’s dejeuner​ and of Barnard’s Repository​ for the banquet to​ the people were being proceeded with.”

It was not just decorators and officials who were getting excited about the visit by Queen Victoria’s second son: “The Kaiapoi Maoris​, who have a great respect for princes, governors, and public demonstrations, are very busy preparing for the Duke, whom they will receive in their best style of course. A regiment of horsemen will be rather imposing too, as containing their picked men and good steeds.”

Around 10,000 people saw the Duke in Christchurch. He visited the Government Domain​, since renamed the Botanic Gardens, “and planted a very promising young oak, which will now be known as ‘Prince Alfred's Oak’”.

The Christchurch Club​ also invited the Duke to a pigeon match, which was strictly by invitation only.

“The spot selected was a large paddock in the rear of Riccarton Bush​, which Mr Deans had placed at the disposal of the members of the Club for the purpose of holding the match. The necessary arrangements were made under the superintendence of Mr Joseph Bennett​, and were well carried out. A tent was provided for the Royal party, as also one for the gentlemen of the club, and one for refreshments. A good supply of chairs was placed on the ground for the use of the fair sex, who mustered strongly on the occasion.”

A pleasant afternoon of pigeon shooting was followed by dinner for 70 at the Christchurch Club.