1875: The start of rugby rivalry

The Christchurch team would have played in outfits like these, worn in 1875 by the Wellington Football Club that also defeated Auckland.

THE PRESS 160 YEARS is a series marking the launch of The Press newspaper in Christchurch on May 25, 1861. Between now and the anniversary, The Press will revisit stories from every year of publication.

The first game of rugby played in Christchurch probably took place in 1874. A year later, the Christchurch Football Club​ took on a touring Auckland side. It was September 24, 1875. The Press was there.

“The above match, the first of the kind here, was played yesterday in Cranmer square​. The weather was all that could be desired, although somewhat warm for the vigorous exercise required in a game of this description. The Auckland team left Dunedin on Thursday at 3 p.m, and after a very fine passage arrived in Lyttelton just in time for the 9.10 a.m. train, where they were met by five of the Christchurch players.”

After visiting the Canterbury Museum and enjoying lunch, the Auckland players “adjourned to the scene of encounter”. Christchurch won the toss and chose the south end. “As soon as the various members of each team had taken places, Mr Dunnett​, the captain for Auckland, kicked the ball off from the centre of the ground at 1.16 p.m.”

The visitors had “the best of it in the scrimmages, but the splendid back play of our team always returned the ball”, The Press observed.

READ MORE:

* 1874: The new saleyards open

* 1873: An alternative religion draws crowds

* 1869: The first royal tour



Christchurch dominated and the final score was 9 and a half points to nil. But the embryonic sport of rugby was surely the winner on the day.

“Although Auckland did not score a point yet it must not be forgotten that they had only just landed from a sea voyage, and had had very little time to recover their previous encounters,” a gracious Press reporter wrote. “Towards the latter part of the game, the heavier weight of their forwards told against our lighter players, but owing to the deficiency of back players the advantage they had gained was thrown away. We were glad to see the friendly spirit with which the game was conducted, and every piece of good play, especially on the part of Auckland, was loudly cheered. There must have been at least 3000 spectators on the ground, and the police who were told off to keep the ground clear had no difficulty in the accomplishment of their duties.”

The Auckland side also played in Dunedin, Nelson, Wellington and New Plymouth and lost every match.