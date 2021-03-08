1916: The first Anzac Day

Despite the Covid-19 lockdown, the fallen were remembered in Nelson on Anzac Day 2020 including at Anzac Park and outside the home of RSA patron John Beeching, 96, who flew with the Royal Air Force in World War II.

The first Anzac Day was marked only one year after the Anzac landing itself.

As The Press reported on April 26, 1916, there were commemorations in London, Sydney and of course Christchurch, where Bishop Julius addressed a full congregation at the Anglican Cathedral.

A tone was established in that first year, when religious devotion and military remembrance were intertwined.

Staff Photographer/Stuff Anzacs march through Christchurch in August 1916.

“There are moments in life when words fail, when silence is more eloquent than speech, and surely this is one of them,” the bishop said.

“But there is one question which we must answer: What have these men done who landed in Gallipoli, and what have they wrought, that their deeds should be commemorated on this day?

“And this is the answer: These men belonged to the most distant parts of the Empire – so far, indeed, from the heart of it that it scarce seemed possible to hope that her call to sacrifice could meet with other than a cold and sluggish response; or that, they, untried in the deadly strife of modern warfare, could uphold the ancient traditions of our race.

“The landing at Gallipoli gave the lie to all such doubts and fears! In the face of desperate odds, the heroes of Anzac pressed forward to the goal with matchless courage and devotion!”

As well as the mayor and councillors, “there was a good attendance of returned soldiers, and of the relatives of those who made the supreme sacrifice”.

There were also services at the Catholic Cathedral and St Paul’s Presbyterian Church, in Cranmer Square and at Christchurch Boys’ High School, “in memory of the old boys, who have died for their country in the great war”.

A returned soldier “commended the training of the public schools of the Dominion, which had trained the heroes of Anzac”.

At the Lyttelton Drill Hall​, Lyttelton Mayor William Radcliffe​ said: “When the call came, the sons of New Zealand went willingly to serve their God and country, and on the field of battle accomplished deeds of valour such as made New Zealand worthy to take a place beside the Motherland, and was a memorable start in military history for so young a Dominion”.