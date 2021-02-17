Relief after Covid-19 alert level scare for South Island event organisers

The Electric Avenue Festival atat Hagley Park will go ahead as planned on Saturday.

South Island event organisers are breathing a sigh of relief as Wednesday’s Covid-19 alert level announcement means their sell-out events can go ahead as planned.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Wednesday afternoon that Auckland – with the exception of the Papatoetoe High School community – would drop to Covid-19 alert level 2 at midnight.

The rest of the country moves back down to level 1 at the same time.

Team Event, which organises the annual Electric Avenue music festival in Christchurch, has confirmed this year's event, on February 27, will run as planned.

Director Callam Mitchell said they were all go, and “pretty bloody relieved”.

“It’s been a very nervous few days, but it's great to have the certainty to be able to crack on with the first day of our site build [Thursday] morning.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming 25,000 people through the gates next weekend.”

The festival – featuring homegrown favourites like Benee, Fat Freddy’s Drop, and Salmonella Dub – had sold out six weeks ahead of schedule, with a record number of people set to attend.

Sport Canterbury chief executive Julyan Falloon said the Run to Remember on Sunday woulkd also be able to go ahead.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Halswell School Principal Stuart Cameron, students Nathan Allan,12, Julia Mitchell, 12, Lara Lee,12, Ashton Ingram, 11, and Athletics Canterbury’s Ian Thomas preparing for this year's Run to Remember.

The Press Run to Remember aims to honour those who lost their lives during the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes, and the March 15 mosque attacks.

Participants of this year’s run will again be able to run or walk the full 10-kilometre route through the Port Hills, or take part in a 2.5km course in Hansen Park.

“It’s plain really ... it was a matter of going ahead or cancelling if level 2 continued throughout the weekend,” Falloon said.

“We’re absolutely relieved, there was a lot of anxiety. A lot of work has gone into this over the last month.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff Sport Canterbury chief executive Julyan Falloon says the Run to Remember is an important time of reflection for the region.

He said given this year marked a decade since the devastating February 22 earthquake, it would have been hugely disappointing for a lot of Cantabrians.

“For those people who lost loved ones, they live with that grief every day.

“But for a lot of others, including myself, when you get up into the Port Hills and look over the city, it’s a real time to reflect.”

The earthquake memorial service on February 22, at the Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial, would also go ahead as planned, the Christchurch City Council confirmed.

Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson said events like Electric Avenue being able to go ahead was great news for the business community.

“These big events in and around the city centre mean a lot of people visiting our bars and restaurants.”

“If they get cancelled, there are multiple flow-on effects. A lot of the people involved in logistics and supply for those events are our small local businesses too.”

RNZ New Zealanders have heeded the message to get out and see their backyard, with holiday hot spots even busier than usual. But the tourism industry is still struggling to fill the $6 billion hole left by international tourists.

Domestic tourism was still very reliant on Aucklanders, she said, so the city being back at level 2 would have a positive impact.

In Queenstown, one of the hardest-hit regions in the country in terms of tourism, business owners are celebrating being back in business.

Chamber of Commerce chief executive Ruth Stokes said local hospitality businesses would be thrilled.

“Tourism and hospitality is a big chunk of our town down here, and Aucklanders make up a third of our domestic visitors.

“Anecdotally, I’d been hearing reports of cancellations at restaurants and hotels for the coming weekend, so now hopefully things will bounce back.”