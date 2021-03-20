1929: The Murchison earthquake

Sue Spigel was in the Christ Church Cathedral during the 2011 earthquake. A decade on, she has just been reunited with her items.(First published June 28, 2021)

The powerful 7.8 Murchison earthquake was felt in many parts of New Zealand, including Christchurch. “Whole Dominion Affected,” The Press headline said on June 18, 1929. “Westport in Serious Danger”.

And Christchurch? “In Christchurch the earthquake was felt with perhaps greatest severity by the occupants of business buildings.”

Credit: ALEXANDER TURNBULL LIBRA Evening Post reporter Neil Blundell with the car he hired to get to Murchison after the 1929 earthquake. Photo Credit: ALEXANDER TURNBULL LIBRARY PAColl- 8695-29.

Offices over one storey tall felt the shock and bigger structures rocked dangerously.

“In many offices the girls were having morning tea when the ‘quake began; though there was no panic, there was a good deal of anxiety. Some girls screamed, and many made for the street.

“Surprisingly little damage was done to business premises in town; even china and glassware shops, which might have been expected to suffer, had no real damage to report. In a few cases girls in some of the higher buildings fainted, but most kept their heads through what was a most unpleasant experience.

“In the residential part of the town the shock was felt with greater or less severity according as people were in a single or double-storey house. Again little actual damage was done; many people were seriously alarmed and walked quickly outside, but the fact that this time the 'quake came in the day-time helped to minimise its terrors and to encourage an attitude of philosophic interest.

“Pictures are now sadly out of plumb in most houses; but very little crockery was broken, and with only a few exceptions no chimneys crashed.

“Curiosity in Christchurch, as it always does in time of earthquake and sudden shock, turned at once to the spire of the Cathedral, and throughout the rest of the day one saw crowds trying their necks in the direction of the golden ball and cross at the top of the spire. It appears to have taken on a slight bend in a northerly direction; otherwise no damage is visible.”