Standing ovation for powerful family drama at Christchurch's Court Theatre

Stephen Lovatt, right, playing Bob Price, in a rehearsal of the Court Theatre's production of Things I Know to be True.

Things I Know To Be True, by Andrew Bovell. Court Theatre, March 20 - April 17. Reviewed by Liz Crawshaw.

REVIEW: Things I Know To Be True is set in a beloved family garden steeped in childhood memories, lovingly tended by the quiet, stoic Bob Price (Stephen Lovatt).

There’s not a leaf out of place, the roses mulched and pruned to within an inch of their lives.

Bob’s determined taming of nature is reflected in the pared-back, elegant set by Andrew Foster. It is in stark contrast to the turbulent messiness of the family’s personal lives, laid bare in this powerful family drama.

Explaining in the programme notes why The Court Theatre chose to produce Things I Know To Be True, director Shane Bosher says that for him the play is about “resilience and change” – big themes that are likely to resonate with the people of Ōtautahi.

Supplied Lara Macgregor is pictured in rehearsal for the role as Fran, the mother-of-four who has devoted her life to her family.

There’s youngest daughter Rosie (Caitlin Rivers), returned early from her big OE after a humiliating romantic encounter. Pip (Heather O’Carroll), her older sister, is not willing to stay in an unhappy marriage for the sake of her children.

Hiding big secrets of their own are the two boys, Mark (Simon Leary) and Ben (Daniel Watterson).

Gutsy matriarch Fran (Lara Macgregor) is the beating heart of the Price family. Fran is a nurse who has devoted her life to caring for her patients and her children.

She worries about her grown-up kids but is also not afraid to give them a piece of her mind on a regular basis.

While her caustic one-liners provide some of the best laughs of the night, the comedy is bittersweet, as we watch her children flinch and suffer from the sting of her tongue.

Things I Know To Be True explores complex themes of love, loss and family with careful nuance and without judgment.

The Price parents stagger from one revelation to the next, often baffled by the choices the younger generation are making, sometimes hurt by them, while also coming to terms with their own life choices along the way.

Supplied/Stuff Simon Leary in rehearsal for his part as Mark in the Court Theatre's production of Things I Know to be True.

There are excellent performances from all six of the cast. Together they create a strong, engaging family dynamic that helps make the constant revelations feel believable and not forced.

Lara Macgregor expertly builds empathy for the angry, difficult and loving Fran. Caitlin Rivers shines as the wide-eyed baby of the family, Rosie.

In Bob, Stephen Lovatt finds depth and power in the well-meaning suburban father many will recognise.

Australian playwright Andrew Bovell has said there is a lot of his own father in Bob. Bovell also draws on his own experiences growing up in Adelaide, and as a father and empty-nester himself.

This is a dark ride at times, with some big surprises along the way, that carries you effortlessly along to a satisfying conclusion.

It is a production that fully deserved the opening night standing ovation.