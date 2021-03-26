1936: The news from Germany

Downfall is now available to stream on Netflix.

THE PRESS 160 YEARS is a series marking the launch of The Press newspaper in Christchurch on May 25, 1861. Between now and the anniversary, The Press will revisit stories from every year of publication.

“The impression has often been given lately by recent visitors to Germany that all is not well with Herr Hitler and the Nazi regime,” The Press reported on January 23, 1936.

“This impression was supported yesterday by Mr John Oakley, formerly of the Canterbury College School of Art, who has returned to Christchurch after a visit to England and the Continent lasting for nearly a year.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images Adolf Hitler is welcomed by supporters at Nuremberg, but The Press knew most Germans disliked him.

“Although the shops and buildings in Germany were nearly all plastered with swastikas, he said, and ‘brown shirts’ were obtrusively in evidence, at least 70 per cent of the people were anti-Nazi.”

Despite their opposition, Oakley said, “they are all afraid to make any open protest, and any disparagement of the rulers usually takes a no more vigorous form than whispered comment among intimate friends and members of a family.

“There are concentration camps all over the country, and they are always ready for fresh victims, who are taught to appreciate the meaning of Nazism.”

Oakley noticed that “Jew-baiting” was as relentless as ever, “and members of the victimised race were thoroughly demoralised, going about their business in evident fear of their lives.

“There was actually an official anti-Jewish newspaper published in Berlin, which embellished its posters with grotesque caricatures of Jews, and was generally devoted to the degradation of the race.”