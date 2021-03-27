1937: A polio epidemic

About 40 border workers at Christchurch International Airport are among the first in the city to be vaccinated against Covid-19. (First published on February 24, 2021)

THE PRESS 160 YEARS is a series marking the launch of The Press newspaper in Christchurch on May 25, 1861. Between now and the anniversary, The Press will revisit stories from every year of publication.

New Zealand was struck by polio epidemics every decade, on average, between the 1910s and the 1950s. One of those epidemics hit in 1937.

According to a history of the 1937 epidemic, nearly 900 cases were notified nationwide, of which 656 had some degree of paralysis, and 46 people died.

Wanganui Hospital Board Infantile paralysis patients in a new special swimming bath in Wanganui Hospital in 1937.

The papers called it infantile paralysis. This was The Press on April 1, 1937.

“The fifth death from infantile paralysis in the Canterbury-Westland health district since the outbreak of the epidemic has occurred in the Timaru Hospital,” The Press reported.

“The victim was a woman, aged 27, from St. Andrews. The four earlier deaths were a child, aged two, at Westport; a man, aged 47, from Blackball; a woman, aged 42, at Timaru: and a boy at Waimate.

“Another patient from St. Andrews, a boy aged eight, has been diagnosed as a positive case, and has been admitted to the Timaru Hospital.”

There were school closures: “The Pleasant Point School, South Canterbury, which has been closed because of the infantile paralysis outbreak, was reopened yesterday, according to advice from the Canterbury Education Board. The Glen-iti and St. Andrews Schools will remain closed till April 4.”

This was the news on April 20: “The children’s ward at the Christchurch Public Hospital has been quarantined, one of the patients, a boy of three years of age, having contracted infantile paralysis. The child had been a patient in the hospital since February.”

This was on May 6: “Two further cases of infantile paralysis were notified to the health authorities yesterday. One was a boy of 10 years, living at Timaru, and the other a girl of four years, living at Sydenham.

“Another death has occurred in the Christchurch Public Hospital, the patient being a boy of eight years, who came from Spreydon.”