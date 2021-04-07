1953: Sharing a nation's joy and grief

The Queen has made her first appearance since Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah. Her Majesty joined science experts and schoolchildren in a virtual event to mark British Science Week. In the ...

THE PRESS 160 YEARS is a series marking the launch of The Press newspaper in Christchurch on May 25, 1861. Between now and the anniversary, The Press will revisit stories from every year of publication.

Excitement was building in December 1953 as The Press and other newspapers waited for the imminent arrival of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on their first royal tour, less than two years after the Queen’s coronation.

Every day brought more news. On December 19, readers learned that Prime Minister Sidney Holland would be minister in attendance on the royal party, keeping him “away from his Wellington desk till the beginning of February”.

Archives New Zealand The young Queen Elizabeth II poses on the observation platform of her royal car at Timaru on January 25, 1954. CREDIT: Archives New Zealand

There was news that the Queen had personally requested a meeting with Mr and Mrs Robert Fraser​ of Lagmhor​, mid-Canterbury.

“Mrs Fraser, who was formerly Miss Nancy White​, knew the Queen when she was Princess Elizabeth.

“As a girl, Mrs Fraser was a member of the Glamis Castle Brownie Company​, which the Queen used to visit when she came to stay on the Strathmore Estate where Mrs Fraser’s parents farmed.”

On December 21, readers were told that while the Queen and Duke were travelling on the Royal yacht Gothic, “the world’s most famous dress”, her white satin coronation gown, was travelling separately by air to New Zealand and Australia.

On December 23, The Press editorial predicted that “the Queen will find in this country much affection and many loyal hearts to rejoice in her visit”.

Yet the royal couple’s actual arrival was almost overshadowed a day later by the Tangiwai railway disaster, in which 51 people were killed on Christmas Eve.

The Press wrote that the horror of a disaster on Christmas Eve was “heightened by the contrast with the happiness New Zealand has been feeling at the visit of the Queen.

“In her quick words of sympathy and kindness,” and in her inclusion of a message in her Christmas broadcast, “Her Majesty expressed the feeling of all New Zealanders”.

The Press said “the Queen came to New Zealand to share a nation’s joy; and now she is sharing its grief”.

The royal tour reached Christchurch in January 1954 when large crowds turned out in “continuous bursts of demonstrations of loyalty”.