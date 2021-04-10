1956: A yachting gold

Uncertainty about the future of the America's Cup was already in the air while the boats were on the water.

New Zealanders were yachting champions in the 1950s and the sport was just as full of drama then as it is now.

“The Christchurch yachtsmen, P. G. Mander​ and J. U. Cropp​, yesterday afternoon won New Zealand’s first Olympic gold medal for yachting,” The Press reported on December 6, 1956.

Martin de Ruyter Peter Mander, left, and Jack Cropp train for the 1956 Olympics.

There was controversy as Peter Mander and Jack Cropp had originally finished second on points in the Sharpie class, but Australia was disqualified for obstruction following a French protest and a long sitting by the international jury. The New Zealanders were then promoted from silver to gold.

It was the second New Zealand gold medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics after Norman Read​ won the 50km walk. It was only the fifth New Zealand gold medal in history.

The Press quoted Mander when he still thought he was merely a silver medallist: “It was the gold we were after, and we were determined to win it. But I guess a silver one is better than going home with a kick in the tail.”

After 10 minutes of questioning by reporters, Mander said: “Righto, boys, how about dropping your pencils and giving a hand on the boat?”

The Press said that the reporters and photographers obliged.

The paper reported the Australian Rolly Tasker​ as saying: “Mander is the sort of bloke who can do everything at once. He can adapt himself to anything; he is certainly a bomb.”

Cropp and Mander were inducted into the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame in 1990. Mander died in 1998. Cropp died in 2016.