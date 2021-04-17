1966: An alpine tragedy

Sherpa captures one of the darkest times in the history of mountaineering on Mount Everest.

THE PRESS 160 YEARS is a series marking the launch of The Press newspaper in Christchurch on May 25, 1861. Between now and the anniversary, The Press will revisit stories from every year of publication.

An alpine tragedy was on the front page of The Press on June 25, 1966. The headline read: “All Presumed Dead; Rescuer Killed.”

The report began: “An avalanche near the top of the Otira slide, and fresh snow and slips on the Otira face, turned the epic rescue attempt on Mount Rolleston into a tragedy.”

Staff photographer/Stuff Members of rescue teams stand in a large hole dug in the snow to free the men trapped by the avalanche on Mount Rolleston.

It was the sad end to a story that began nearly a week earlier when four climbers were stranded high on the Otira face. They were: Bruce Ferguson​, 19, of Christchurch; Colin Robertson​, 20, of Invercargill; and Michael Harper​, 19, and Jeffrey Wilby​, 19, both of Great Britain.

The rescuer was John Harrison​, 34, a commercial artist of Waimairi Rd, Christchurch.

Harrison was one of eight rescuers trapped by an avalanche, but the other seven escaped with their lives.

The Press paid tribute to Harrison, “one of New Zealand’s most experienced and skilful alpinists”. He had climbed Mt Makalu​ in the Himalayas with Sir Edmund Hillary and organised the rescue of Peter Mulgrew​, who was injured during that expedition. The paper said he had also climbed Mt Erebus and Mt Tasman by the Balfour Rib​.

Mountaineer Harry Ayres​ told The Press Harrison’s death was one of the most tragic mountaineering accidents in New Zealand’s history.

“He was a gentleman on the mountain and off it. I’m sure my feelings are shared by all who knew him. His life was lost in vain in the course of what he knew to be his duty.”

Mountaineer Norman Hardie​, who was in the rescue team, said he had climbed the Otira face many times, but he would never attempt it in winter.

Fifty years after the tragedy, a memorial to the five dead climbers was unveiled at Arthur’s Pass.