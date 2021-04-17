1968: The Wahine storm

These are the winners and finalists in the inaugural Storm Photos of the Year competition.

THE PRESS 160 YEARS is a series marking the launch of The Press newspaper in Christchurch on May 25, 1861. Between now and the anniversary, The Press will revisit stories from every year of publication.

Cyclone Giselle, the storm that hit New Zealand on April 9, 1968, was famous for sinking the Wahine ferry in Wellington Harbour, with the loss of 53 lives, but it did serious damage in Christchurch as well.

The Press reported on April 13 that the cost of the 60-hour storm may be in the millions. It also caused one death, when a man was struck by a falling tree.

Staff photographer/Stuff The Heathcote River floods St Martin's Rd and Fifield Terrace in April 1968.

Other effects were described:

“Hundreds of houses on the Port Hills and suburbs on the flat ravaged by violent winds and rain squalls. New homes on the Cannon Hill estate have been damaged almost beyond repair. Roofs have disappeared and plate glass windows have been blown in. Homes under construction have been smashed to matchwood.

“Flooding of homes from Halswell to South Brighton and from Little River to Purau. Many of the occupants have moved and are staying with relatives or friends.

“Big stock losses in the Little River and Ellesmere areas. At least 3000 sheep have perished in floods and several hundred newly shorn sheep in North Canterbury have died from exposure. About 10,000 fowls in the Leeston area are believed to have died.

“At least 30 huge glasshouses in the Horotane Valley have been destroyed. Vast areas of the market gardening land north of Christchurch are underwater, and thousands of fruit trees have been stripped of their crops.”

Telecommunications and power were out for four days in some parts of the city and surrounding areas.