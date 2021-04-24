1978: A bleak Bowie

THE PRESS 160 YEARS is a series marking the launch of The Press newspaper in Christchurch on May 25, 1861. Between now and the anniversary, The Press will revisit stories from every year of publication.

“David Bowie, the rock superstar, will arrive in Christchurch this afternoon from Australia,” said a small news item on the front of The Press on November 28, 1978.

Famous for his theatrical rock performances as “The Spider From Mars”, “The Man Who Fell to Earth” and “The Thin White Duke”, as the paper put it, Bowie was giving one concert at Queen Elizabeth II Park the following night before doing another in Auckland.

Staff photographer/Stuff David Bowie warns Christchurch not to embrace fascism.

Tickets advertised for sale in the paper were $9.50.

The morning after the show, which drew a crowd of over 12,500 fans, Bowie was again on the front page and there was a review inside by Nevin Topp​.

“Although he received a warm reception from the audience, David Bowie remained mainly inaccessible,” Topp said.

Bowie only opened up once, near the end of the show, when he warned the crowd that if he saw another right fist raised he would stop the concert and “you can crawl back to where you came from”.

Topp wrote: “The message became clearer later when he warned that the National Front (the British Right-wing or fascist party) would be in New Zealand next year, and not to join it.”

The stage set-up was cool and bleak and Bowie wore “a working-class jumpsuit”. New songs such as “Heroes” portrayed “a lifeless, inhumane existence”.

There were older songs too, but for Topp, “the strangest, most appealing song of the evening” was a version of Bertolt Brecht’s “Alabama Song”, with “Bowie seeming to extract a Marlene Dietrich quality out of it”.