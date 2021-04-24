1979: Waiting for news from Erebus

Stuff reporter Michael Wright, who's behind the podcast series White Silence, talks to RNZ about the importance of Erebus.

THE PRESS 160 YEARS is a series marking the launch of The Press newspaper in Christchurch on May 25, 1861. Between now and the anniversary, The Press will revisit stories from every year of publication.

Christchurch has had a unique relationship with Antarctica, documented by The Press when it covered the Scott and Shackleton expeditions or the arrival of Operation Deep Freeze​.

But the deeply tragic side of the relationship was covered on the morning of November 29, 1979, when the front page headline read: “257 missing on DC10 Antarctic trip. Air N.Z. plane crashes: wreckage sighted on side of volcano near Scott Base”.

Stuff The Chief Inspector of Air Accidents, Ron Chippendale, speaks to journalists after returning from Antarctica, in December 1979.

Among the grim coverage on the first day of the Erebus tragedy was a piece by an unnamed reporter who waited with families at Christchurch Airport.

“The atmosphere at Christchurch Airport was sombre and tense as the clock ticked further and further past the DC10’s scheduled arrival time.

READ MORE:

* Protesters occupy site, but Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei supports Erebus memorial

* Coronavirus: Hotel sought for quarantining Antarctica workers before they head to the ice

* US military in managed isolation in New Zealand ahead of Antarctica trip



“By 11 p.m. the long wait had taken its toll on the relatives of those missing. In pairs and family groups, many of them weeping and being supported by each other, they began to leave the terminal building in dribs and drabs.

“‘It was a very sad picture,’ one onlooker said.

“There was no disorder at the airport, and only five policemen were on the scene.

“Flights came and went, and airport business went on as usual while a handful of tearful relatives waited under tight security, comforted by Salvation Army men and airline officials.

“Amid background noise of whirring vacuum cleaners and piped music, Air New Zealand staff who were not busy stood about in small groups, waiting for news.

“One of the groups was the replacement crew which was to have flown the missing DC10 from Christchurch to Auckland.

“A middle-aged couple emerged from the V.I.P lounge about 10.45 p.m. where airport officials had closeted the relatives of Christchurch passengers. As they moved through the double doors the woman broke down in her husband’s arms.”