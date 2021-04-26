1981: Batons and barbed wire

As inequality protests break out all over the world, Super Rugby Aotearoa players say rugby breaks down barriers in New Zealand.

THE PRESS 160 YEARS is a series marking the launch of The Press newspaper in Christchurch on May 25, 1861. Between now and the anniversary, The Press will revisit stories from every year of publication.

“It took New Zealand’s biggest police effort to allow 30 men to spend 80 minutes on a patch of grass in Christchurch on Saturday,” reporter Peter Comer​ wrote on the front page of The Press on August 17, two days after the first test against the Springboks.

“The fortress of Lancaster Park remained unbreached inside a forbidding moat of barbed wire and blue uniforms, but it will take more than the removal of the wire to erase the events of the day.

Supplied 2008/Stuff Police confront protesters on the field at Lancaster Park in August 1981.

“Batons were swung and blood was spilt, but the first Springbok test could have been a lot worse.

“The demonstrators, the police, and the rugby patrons all showed restraint in the bizarre, Orwellian situation surrounding the match, which New Zealand won 14-9.

“The police shy away from the words ‘winning’ and ‘losing’, but, for the record, it was they who won the day outside the park.”

That was written in “the gleeful faces of the Blue Squad” as they tossed their helmets into the stands and watched the last minutes of the test.

“Many of the 2000 police involved in the operation celebrated into the small hours throughout Christchurch.

“They feel that the protesters’ failure to stop the test restores some of the mana lost with the cancellation of the Hamilton match, which they saw as a humiliating defeat.”

But as for the other side, “batons are no respecter of women or age, and there was the sad sight of an elderly man sitting slumped against a wall in Wilsons Road, his face bloodied and teeth broken, getting treatment from an ambulance man”.

The anti-tour crowd was both large and well-behaved, The Press reported.

“The 6000 protesters who marched on the park from Cathedral Square under a drizzly sky and hovering helicopters were probably the most comprehensive cross-section of New Zealanders to march against the Springboks on the tour so far.

“They were also the quietest, in the view of one senior policeman.”