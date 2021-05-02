Guerilla street artist takes over Christchurch walls with pencil artworks

The Riverside wall is a smorgasbord of history with an upward view to the future.

If you have spent any time in central Christchurch over the past six months you have probably noticed large, cartoon pencils appearing on walls across the city.

These new additions to the city’s street art scene – hand drawn on thin paper and pasted to walls using a homemade flour and water mix – are the work of a Lyttelton artist who only goes by the alter ego teethlikescrewdrivers.

He has spent this time refining his artworks and looking for the perfect spots across the city to display them.

He also recently populated the city’s walls with 1990s photographs of Icelandic musician Bjork.

He sees the paste ups, as the paper works are known in the street art scene, as an antidote to the clean lines of the rebuilt city.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Street artist teethlikescrewdrivers has populated central Christchurch with his cartoon pencils.

“Christchurch is very clean at the moment. Lots of tilt slabs and car parks and lovely clean walls,’’ he said.

“A white wall is quite a delicious prospect. I feel like there is a place for a little bit of glitter that is not necessarily a shiny new building.

“I am trying to catch people’s eyes rather than being in their face.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The pencils are hand drawn on paper and pasted up with a homemade glue of water, flour and sugar.

He hoped the disposable artworks, which usually deteriorate in a matter of weeks, would inspire people to look at their city differently.

“I am hoping people see it and open their eyes and observe things a bit more.

“It might make people look around a bit more and be a bit observant.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Once you spot one pencil you spot dozens of them on bare spaces across the city.

But he was reluctant to attach too much meaning to his work.

“I am not a graffiti artist. I don’t have the skills for that. I just draw a pencil. There is nothing too complicated about it.

“I would love to say there was some deeper purpose, but it is a bit of a laugh.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Some people have mistaken the cartoon pencils for cricket bats.

He started creating the paste ups when he moved out of teaching and suddenly had spare time in the evening.

“It is like a signature. I have drawn it thousands and thousands of times. Each time you draw it you get better.

“It is just repetition. Repetition is king. I enjoy drawing it and finding little spots to put it up.”