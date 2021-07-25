Open air theatre director moves indoors for new Shakespeare comedy

Theatre director Derek Doddington said staging a show at the Isaac Theatre Royal is a ‘whole new ball game’.

He’s going big, he’s going outrageous and he’s going for comedy.

After nearly two decades of staging William Shakespeare plays in Mona Vale garden park, theatre director Derek Doddington is taking his act indoors. He is putting on a lavish production of Shakespeare comedy Twelfth Night at the Isaac Theatre Royal next month.

Doddington, who was honoured by the Queen for his services to local drama, said the bigger stage felt liberating and exciting.

The production features light effects, a large specially constructed set, and elements hoisted in from above using the Theatre Royal’s flytower. All those theatrical tricks were impossible when Doddington was staging theatre outdoors during daylight at Mona Vale.

“It is a whole new ball game now,’’ he said.

“Everything goes up a whole notch. The whole thing needs to be bigger and funnier.

“Things come alive a bit more. I have got a bigger train set to play with. I have got lots more toys.”

He also wanted the new production to be “outrageous” and comedic.

“I couldn’t really do anything outrageous at the summer Shakespeare. It has always been quite traditional.”

He has also updated the Shakespeare comedy to set it in the late 1980s and early 90s.

“The reason I did that is because I wanted modern music to attract the kids.

“It is all stuff that they will recognise. Once you make that choice about music then everything else just happens. All the costumes come up to date.”

He said the soundtrack included music from Depeche Mode, Michael Jackson and Meatloaf.

There will be two performances for schools, with 700 tickets already sold for those dates. Doddington organised about $3000 worth of donations to make sure students from low decile schools could attend. The money will be used to give away about 100 tickets.

The show, which runs from August 12 to 14, felt like a major highlight of Doddington’s many decades making theatre.

“It feels very special.”