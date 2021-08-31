Covid-19: Coffee shops, takeaways, golfers prepare for alert level 3

Donna Stewart spent most her Tuesday preparing Switch Espresso cafe in New Brighton for alert level 3 on Wednesday.

The return of coffee and takeaways is upon us.

From Wednesday, non-essential businesses south of Auckland can reopen if they can do so safely – by distancing staff and non-contact pick-up and delivery.

Retailers, food and drink outlets, manufacturers, construction companies and other businesses will open for the first time in a fortnight, and owners and staff have been preparing ahead of time.

Coffee shops, takeaways and golf clubs in Canterbury are amongst the most prepared heading into the alert level switch.

Donna Stewart, owner of Switch Espresso cafe in New Brighton, Christchurch, was putting down Covid-19 tracer app stickers, setting up mobile eftpos, and re-organising the shop to offer contactless service.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Arbour Bar’s Mario Fichtner was all-hands-to-the-pump on Tuesday making dough and sprucing up the restaurant in time for alert level 3 on Wednesday.

The cafe is open from 8am, offering takeaway coffee, cabinet food and Father’s Day hampers.

“We're all about supporting local. We know what it’s like to be a small business in these times,” Stewart said.

Co-owner of Arbour Bar pizza restaurant in Lyttelton, Mario Fichtner, was preparing dough on-site on Tuesday to be ready for takeaway pizza orders in level 3.

The team was there much of the day and will be into the evening, setting up their premises and rolling dough.

Fichtner was also adding some finishing touches to the place, including clearing old rubbish, setting up signage and having a general spruce up.

The Caffeine Laboratory in Christchurch’s central city is another venue preparing for alert level 3 trading.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Caffeine Laboratory owner and operator James Bagrie prepares for alert level 3.

Owner James Bagrie was mopping floors, putting signs up and shifting the layout on Tuesday to suit the new 8am to 12pm hours for the cafe, and 4pm to 9pm hours for burgers and street food takeaways.

“The revised hours will give us some revenue and allows us to give our workers some hours.”

The cafe was taking orders via phone, its website and social media platforms.

Supplied Hororata Golf Club Superintendent Andrew Bell has been working hard to keep the course in good condition in preparation for alert level 3.

Golf clubs are also among those allowed to re-open, in limited capacity, in alert level 3.

Golf must be played within bubbles, flags are to be removed from holes and rakes taken from bunkers. Clubhouses and carts are not allowed in level 3, tee times must be booked in advance, and signing-in upon arrival is essential.

Hororata Golf Club superintendent Andrew Bell had been working hard to meet all of these measures.

Bell mowed the grass and roped off communal drinking fountains, while putting the finishing touches on the Covid-safe setup.

He was confident that the course would be good to go in time.

POOL Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director General of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield head the lockdown briefing for August 31.

Surfing is also allowed at alert level 3.

It is anticipated that Sumner Beach in Christchurch may play host to some surfing enthusiasts come Wednesday morning.

The Government will review alert level 3 for outside of Auckland on September 6. Auckland will remain at level 4 for at least two more weeks.

Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson said targeted government assistance was needed for businesses that could not open, or run only at reduced capacity, under level 3.

