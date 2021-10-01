What's on: Level 2 fun in Ōtautahi Christchurch

Hera, an Icelandic and New Zealand singer based in Christchurch, had a No 1 album in Iceland last year. She performs at the Spaced Out Sessions.

VICKI ANDERSON offers a few highlights of events in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond.

The school holidays are almost here, and we will all have to wait and see what Monday's announcement brings in terms of levels. Whatever happens there are lots of fun things to do as the weather warms up so find a positive way to give yourself a boost.

The Ōtautahi Christchurch song of the week is: Swing Low by Vallé.

Spaced Out Sessions

Hera performs at the Spaced Out Sessions at Grater Goods on Wednesday, October 6 from 7-9pm. The award-winning Icelandic-New Zealand singer/songwriter released her latest album, self-titled, last year, and it reached No. 1 on the Icelandic album charts. This show is an intimate, spaced out concert. Numbers are limited and no door sales available. Doors open 5pm. Show starts at 7pm.

Supplied Find pirates on Quail Island these school holidays.

Quail Island Pirate Treasure Hunt

The Quail Island Pirate Treasure Hunt, in association with Black Cat Cruises, launches on Saturday and runs until October 17 at Quail Island, Lyttelton. Cruise from Lyttelton to Quail Island where six pirates are hiding – waiting for you to discover them. You get a map and are rewarded when you return with a completed map sheet. Adults cost $15 return – the same price as a child. Just add code Pirates21. Under 5s cruise for free.

The experience only operates at level 1 and 2, but a full refund will be offered should we go into level 3 or 4.

Biketober Rave

Ride to your rhythm, dance to your beat at the Biketober Rave to launch Biketober, a month of all things cycle-related, at the Dance-O-Mat area, 129 Gloucester St, Saturday from 7.30pm. Meet with your bike at 8.30pm for a Pimp Your Ride Show and Tell. Decorating yourself and your bike is encouraged.

Annette at Lumiere

Annette, the acclaimed opening night film of Cannes 2021, is screening at the Lumiere from Friday. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. The birth of their first child, Annette, turns their lives upside down. The Guardian described it thus: “It’s a swoon of anxiety and rapture.”

Belle – a performance of air

Movement of the Human (MOTH) are creating a new work, Belle – a performance of air. The unique New Zealand created live performance event will be held in Christchurch from November 25-27 at Roy Stokes Hall, New Brighton. Tickets are free thanks to the Ministry of Culture and Heritage Covid relief fund and to Creative NZ.

It is being developed in Christchurch before premiering at the Aotearoa New Zealand Festival Of the Arts in Wellington in 2022. Belle is an exhibition-style performance event that utilises and harnesses the skills of exceptional aerial specialists in collaboration with dance artists, performed with live music by Anita Clark (Mot) composed in collaboration with Eden and Jol Mulholland.

Supplied Belle is a free aerial production showing in Christchurch in November.

Known for her innovative projects and direction on the World of Wearable Art awards, director Malia Johnston will collaborate with fellow artists to bring the all female cast to Christchurch. This show is an opportunity to observe unique aerial choreography. There are a strictly limited number of spaces and tickets available each night via Eventbrite.

The XCHC

In The Beginning Before House… We Had Disco is on Friday from 9pm at The XCHC, 376 Wilsons Rd. This event is a hybrid of Disco Never Died and In Our House We Are All Equal, expect disco and funk classics followed by house. The line-up includes Ernesto Gaspar (México) Shu (Croatia). $10 koha. You must wear a facemask. Stay home if you are unwell.

Matters of the heart vol.1 – Subminimal and the Voidwalker is at the XCHC on Saturday from 8pm. It is an exploration and showcase of the more melodic, emotive sides of electronic music.

Darkspace fundraiser

The Wendys, Violet French duo and more perform another level 2 sit-down show at the Darkroom on Saturday from 8pm. The Wendys are celebrating the release of their live version of the Sexy Animals classic Up The Bum, No Babies!. The track is being released as part of the DarkSpace compilation, raising funds for Darkroom and Space Academy. The band will be donating all proceeds from this show to Darkroom to help keep the power on so give generously.

Got an event you want to share here? Contact Vicki.Anderson@stuff.co.nz

Tangled community project

TangleatioNZ and Life in Vacant Spaces have joined together for a creative community project over five days this month. The idea is to “tangle” patterns on a wall in Waltham. Tangled is a pattern-based drawing process. If you can hold a pen and have a spare half hour to do something creative that will make you feel better, then join in this community collaborative project to ‘tangle’ a wall. Materials, instructions and inspiration provided. Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday 2pm-7pm at 35 Hassals Lane, Waltham.

Ōtukaikino River Planting Day

Join in a community planting day at The Groynes, along the Ōtukaikino River margin, Johns Rd, Northwood, Saturday from 10am-12 noon. The Ōtukaikino River is spring-fed, and provides valuable habitat for fish and other wildlife. Planting along the banks will enhance biodiversity, stabilise from flooding and help keep the waterway clean. Bring gloves and a spade if you can. Enter The Groynes through the main entrance then follow the signs towards the dog park.

Art Stars 2021

An exhibition of Ōtautahi’s future creative stars is staged by the Creators Room until October 9. Find art created by secondary school students displayed at the Hereford to High St atrium entrances at 248-250 High St, and at 152 Hereford St. The 100 artworks were selected from 2000 submissions from artists at 24 high schools. All works are for sale and the monies raised go back into helping the young artists.

The Extravaganza Fair

Gloucester Green, 221 Gloucester St, Saturday and Sunday from 9am. The Extravaganza Fair is a community-centred event with a creative and sustainable focus. Family fun, free entry. Organisers promise “grassroots shows and old school values which is a thrill for young and old”. Their tiny homes run on solar power and from them there are market stalls, kids shows, games and more. Limited entry and social distancing rules apply.

Helen Nickisson/Stuff The Extravaganza Fair is all set to kick off its season in Christchurch this weekend under level 2. (File photo)

Canterbury Orchid Show

The Canterbury Orchid Show is on Saturday 10am-4pm, Sunday 10am-3pm at Canterbury Mineral and Lapidary Club, 110 Waltham Rd. $5, children under 10 free entry. Plant sales. Eftpos available.

Christchurch Heritage Festival

The annual Christchurch Heritage Festival is on city wide from October 9 to 25 and this year has the theme “People and Place – our stories revealed”'. A window into our region's past, this year the festival highlights diversity with a mixture of events including exhibitions, cultural performances, workshops, talks, open days and walking tours.

See rarely-seen Pasifika treasures at Canterbury Museum, discover the hardships of the first Polish immigrants to Christchurch and meet the artists and hear the stories behind the Arts Centre’s new Ngā Whāriki Manaaki Woven Mats of Welcome. Check out the full programme online.