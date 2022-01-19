Beer, wine festivals and specialist food expos continue South Island's summer lineup

The Great Kiwi Beer festival on January 29 at Hagley Park is one of Christchurch’s largest summer events. (File photo).

Summer in the South Island is in full flow as upcoming events are welcomed by improving weather.

Ōtautahi Smoke, the first festival of its kind in the South Island, promises a mix of barbecue food from the best grill operators in the country, music from Kiwi favourites, and drinks. It’s the newest of a range of beer, wine and food events to look forward to in the coming months.

The South Island Wine and Food festival, North Canterbury wine and food festival, Christchurch Vegan Expo and the Great Kiwi Beer festival form a lineup of events sure to attract eager foodies, drink connoisseurs and curious punters to the Garden City.

If you’re at all interested in food (barbecue and/or vegan), music, beer, wine, sunshine, laughs and enjoyment, one or more of these events may be for you.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF The South Island wine and food festival will be at North Hagley Park on Saturday, February 5. (File photo)

South Island Wine and Food festival – Saturday, February 5

Hagley Park plays host again as more than 40 of the South Island’s leading wineries come together for a day full of decadent drops on February 5.

Accompanying them are local restaurateurs, gourmet and artisan food producers, and street food stalls.

Interactive wine seminars and workshops hosted by Masters of Wine and Sommeliers from New Zealand are another option to check out on the day, as is the cooking theatre with live demonstrations from renowned Kiwi chefs, and live music on the stage.

The music lineup includes The Feelers, Kaylee Bell, Prins, Lou’ana and Jack Page.

More information and tickets are available at https://www.ticketfairy.com/event/south-island-wine-food-festival-2021-4dec2022/.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Dressing up for the occasion is a common occurrence at the Great Kiwi Beer Festival. (File photo)

Great Kiwi Beer Festival – Saturday, January 29

The country’s leading craft beer brewers gather every January at Hagley Park to showcase the latest and greatest froths.

With more than 300 beers on tap, dozens of interactive workshops, beer tasting seminars and a live music stage, the Great Kiwi Beer Festival’s annual instalment has been alive and kicking since 2011.

More than 40 brewers and 35 food stalls will attend the day for your grub and bevvy fix.

Last year’s beer festival fell on a scorching hot day and early forecasts for this year suggest the same.

More information and tickets can be found at https://www.ticketfairy.com/event/great-kiwi-beer-festival-2022-29jan2022/.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Kate Grater’s The Pierogi Joint will be one of the stallholders at this year’s Vegan Expo at the University of Canterbury’s Haere-roa. (File photo)

Christchurch Vegan Expo – Sunday, January 23

The Christchurch Vegan Expo is pitched as New Zealand’s culinary equivalent to the Big Day Out music festival.

Organised by the Christchurch Vegan Society and held at the University of Canterbury’s Haere-roa building, the expo promises food and retail stores, speakers, cooking demonstrations and a kids’ zone.

More than 50 cruelty-free stores will be featured as part of the lifestyle and food extravaganza.

More information and tickets are available at https://veganexpo.co.nz/christchurch/tickets. Kids 16 and under free.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff New Zealand rock band Shihad will headline the first Ōtautahi Smoke BBQ and music festival in April. (File photo)

Ōtautahi Smoke – Saturday, April 9

Popular Kiwi anthem producers Shihad – most famous for their hits Home Again, Pacifier and Run –are set to headline the inaugural rock and barbecue-focussed Ōtautahi Smoke, supported by local rock acts The Butlers, Goodshirt, One Waka and The Late Starters.

“Ōtautahi Smoke is all about creating an atmosphere for festival-goers that are looking for something a bit different from the festival circuit this season,” co-founder and event director Jono Hildage said.

The festival, sponsored by Jack Daniel's whiskey, would also feature some of Aotearoa’s best independent breweries and a selection of North Canterbury wines, co-founder and event director Richie Davies said.

“We have invested a lot of time to ensure that our music, food and drink offerings work in balance with each other,” he said.

David Walker/Stuff Hagley Park North plays host to the majority of this summer’s festival events in Christchurch. (File photo)

“We’re bringing together the best of BBQ and rock in New Zealand for one rocking afternoon.”

While barbecued food and beer were the main attraction of the event, there would be food vendors and drink options to suit everyone, organisers said, so no-one would go hungry or thirsty on the day.

The festival will be held at Hagley Park on Saturday, April 9 from 2pm.

For more festival information and to purchase tickets visit www.smokebbqfest.com.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Kirk Bray of Georges Road Wines in North Canterbury will feature again at the North Canterbury wine and food festival. (File photo)

North Canterbury Wine and Food festival – Sunday, March 6

Set under the oaks of Glenmark Domain, the North Canterbury Food and Wine festival showcases one of the country’s finest wine-making regions and winemakers.

With the 2021 edition cancelled due to Covid-19, organisers of this year’s event are ready to welcome more than 4000 eager wine tasters to the domain for an afternoon of sipping and lounging.

The festival also offers a sober driver ticket discount for those taking one for the team.

Under 18s admitted free. More information and tickets can be found at http://www.ncwineandfood.co.nz/.