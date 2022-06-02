The Grand: Cathedral Square development hits $150,000 fundraising goal

The 1879 Chief Post Office or Christchurch Central Post Office, originally known as the Government Building is being converted into a multi-use hospitality space after being damaged in the 2011 earthquake.

A hospitality complex inside one of Christchurch’s most iconic heritage buildings has hit a major funding goal and is on track to open in August.

After a rollercoaster of failed fundraising plans and pandemic-induced delays, The Grand is set to be partially unveiled in the 140-year-old former Chief Post Office in late August.

Opening in stages, it will initially offer an information centre, a bar and restaurant, a 24-hour deli, a florist and an ice cream parlour.

On Wednesday, it reached its minimum fundraising goal of $150,000.

A ground floor artisan bakery is to open in March as stage two, while an upstairs restaurant, wine lounge, gallery, tasting experience and cooking school are set to open in June or July next year, completing the three-stage roll-out.

Chief executive Darin Rainbird said achieving the fundraising goal was like reaching “the light at the end of the tunnel”.

“It’s definitely been a journey,” Rainbird said.

Chief executive Darin Rainbird, pictured in the newly restored post office bell tower, is the man with the ambitious plan.

“With the pandemic, peoples’ attitudes have been changing like the wind, but with 120 new owners...it’ll be a huge sigh of relief when we open those doors.”

The latest fundraising round concludes on Monday.

The project now has over 120 owners who have pledged as shareholders.

The minimum investment is $50 at $1 per share, with up to $2 million in shares offered to the public.

Rainbird believed the reopening of New Zealand’s borders and reintroduction of cruise ships was instrumental to the latest funding round success and made his team “very confident,” he said.

Rainbird previously ran the Akaroa visitor centre and was well versed in dealing with cruise ship crowds.

The company that will run the whole complex, The Grand Cathedral Square Ltd, has multiple shareholders.

Rainbird is the company’s director and main shareholder.

Landlord Gordon Chamberlain has repaired, strengthened and restored the brick and stone building with the assistance of a $900,000 city council heritage grant.

The crowdfunding scheme scheduled for August 2021 was delayed by the Covid-19 lockdown and reached $585,000 from a target of $800,000.

PledgeMe fundraisers require the minimum amount be reached, or no money is released.

Most of the damage the building suffered in Canterbury's earthquakes was in the clock tower area, which will be fully refurbished.

The 750 kilogram bell has already been detached and repaired.

“No more shocks from now would be great. We’re really looking forward to it,” Ranibird said.

“We need to have a reason in the city for people to be happy.”