What's on in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond

Stuff offers a few highlights of events in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff Guided walks of the many trails of Banks Peninsula are on offer on every Saturday and Sunday throughout November.

Banks Peninsula Walking Festival

TIckets are selling out for the annual event celebrating the trails of Banks Peninsula every Saturday and Sunday throughout November.

This year’s programme includes a rare opportunity to hike to Omahu Reserve from the Otahuna Valley, a four paws adventure at Panama Rock Reserve and a chance to learn more about the heritage homes of Lyttelton.

Tickets are still available for a two to three-hour hike to the Panama Rock Reserve near Akaroa on November 19 with experienced dog hikers Sally Ann Hickling and Andrew Bolton who can also offer advice on a myriad of dog-friendly adventures in the back country. Dogs must be on a leash.

Spots remain for a family friendly walk on November 5 exploring the history and archaeology of Diamond Harbour with Heritage Zealand Pouhere Taonga staff. Learn more about the Māori history of Banks Peninsula, the Stoddart family, Godley House and Ripapa Island.

Another walk through time is being led by historian Liza Rossie who will lead a group around 25 heritage homes and buildings of Lyttelton starting with the villages’ oldest home, Grubb Cottage. This walk is on November 27.

Tickets to all the walks are available from Eventfinda.

Fruity comedy coming to Christchurch

SUPPLIED/Stuff Amy Atkins is bringing her “very silly” show RAW! ASMR to Christchurch in November

Performer Amy Atkins is bringing her award-winning comedy Raw! ASMR to Christchurch for two nights next week.

ASMR stands for “autonomous sensory meridian response” or the tingling sensation or “low grade euphoria” triggered by certain sounds or sights, such as the tapping of wood, the crinkling of paper, or even chopping vegetables. It’s a phenomenon that has seen sparked millions of videos online.

Amy Atkins show explores the silly side of the phenomenon by adapting some of her favourite ASMS videos for live theatre in a show described as “ridiculous, gonzo, and very funny”.

Raw! ASMR is on at Little Andromeda Theatre, in Oxford Tce on November 3-4 at 7pm.

Stuff Halloween is increasingly popular in New Zealand.

Halloween trick or treat

Ferrymead Heritage Park is hosting its annual Halloween night on Monday.

Tickets, which range from $8.20 for children aged 1 to 6 (infants under 1 are free), to $16.58 for adults, entitle visitors to unlimited train and tram rides, face painting, bouncy castles, pony rides and sweet treats from lolly stations.

Food and drink will also be sold during the event which runs from 3.30pm to 8.30pm

Riverside Market is also offering trick or treat fun on Monday from 4pm to 6pm. Buy a $5 treat bag and visit the shops inside Riverside to collect a spooky treat.

There will be prizes for the scariest costume.

Last night of the Proms

The Christchurch Symphony Orchestra is performing its annual Last Night of the Proms on Saturday, November 5.

Concertgoers are invited to wave their flags and streamers, and sing along with iconic anthems in the orchestra’s annual tongue-in-cheek tribute to the great British tradition of Last Night of the Proms.

The night promises hits from the orchestral repertoire and New Zealand’s two national anthems.

Audience members are invited to dress up for a night of fun. Tickets from Eventfinda range from about $18 to $65.

Supplied Canterbury Philharmonia Orchestra will perform at The Piano on November 6.

Airs and Dances at The Piano

Canterbury Philharmonia Orchestra, Christchurch’s longest established community orchestra, is performing its next concert at The Piano in Armagh St on November 6.

The programme includes Italian composer Ottorino Respighi’s Ancient Airs and Dances Second Suite, John Rimmer’s Five Anniversaries Haiku, Swedish composer Hugo Alfven’s Fest- Ouverture, and a concerto for marimba and strings by Emmanuel Sejourne.

Jonathon Tressler is the soloist, and the performance will be conducted by Mark Hodgkinson.

Tickets are $25, and $10 for those under 18. Book online at www.trybooking.co.nz/LQC

Supplied Performer Grant Haua is touring the country in November.

Grant Haua’s Awa Blues on New Zealand-wide tour

Long time member of blues roots stompers Swamp Thing, Grant Haua is now touring the country with a show which puts his Māori culture at the heart of his blues-soul music.

His Awa Blues tour includes shows in Kaikōura on November 2, Christchurch on November 3, Akaroa on November 4 and Ashburton on November 5.

Haua is performing as part of Arts on Tour NZ, which organises tours of major New Zealand peformers to rural and smaller centres around the country.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Dogwatch’s annual Family Fun Day on November 19 marks 40 years of rescuing and rehoming dogs in need.

Dogs come out to play at Dogwatch

Dogs of all shapes, sizes, ages and breeds are invited to bring their owners to help the Dogwatch Sanctuary Trust celebrate its 40th birthday on Saturday, November 19.

Dogwatch is celebrating the homing of thousands of dogs who might otherwise have been euthanised with a family day including market stalls and competitions.

The Family Fun Day runs from 10.30am to 1.30pm at Dogwatch’s premises on Dyers Rd in Bromley. Entry is free. Dogs must be on a leash.