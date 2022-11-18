What's on in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond

The musical Rent opens at the Court Theatre this weekend.

Stuff offers a few highlights of events in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond.

Dreaming of Rent

Rent, the musical phenomenon that helped reinvent the genre in America in the 1990s, begins a two-month run at the Court Theatre on Saturday.

Based on Puccini’s La Boheme opera and the winner of a Pulitzer prize and multiple Tony awards, Rent tells the story of a group of artists struggling and striving to follow their dreams in New York against a backdrop of poverty, looming gentrification and the Aids crisis of the 1990s.

High-energy musical numbers, including revered hits Seasons of Love, Take Me or Leave Me, and La Vie Boheme, help to make Rent an uplifting and beloved musical.

The show runs from November 19 to January 21; for tickets contact the Court Theatre.

Bang the drum

The Drum (and dance) Festival is a weekend of rhythm and dance, entertainment and education on the Banks Peninsula, the only dedicated festival of its type in the country.

More than 50 performers will come from around the country, with tutors so that visitors can actually participate.

The family-oriented event takes place in the Manaia Native Habitat, beside the Okuti River at Little River, between 3pm and 4pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Bring your own food and drink, and find out more or volunteer by emailing littlerivercamp@gmail.com.











Unsplash Brush up on your vegan cooking skills at Sunday’s expo in Christchurch.

Vegan Expo

The Christchurch Vegan Expo is the country's premier vegan big day out and is back on Sunday, November 2022 at the Haere-Roa venue at the University of Canterbury.

Grab some delicious vegan food, watch cookery demonstrations and listen to inspiring speakers.

Visitors can also learn more about cruelty-free alternatives to meat, eggs and dairy products, plus there is live music and activities for children.

The first expo was organised by just two volunteers and was held at Shirley Intermediate's school hall in 2007 and has since blossomed, with thousands of people attending the November 2020 and January 2022 expos, despite Covid disruptions.

Tickets are $5 or $6 at the door, children under 16 are free; the expo runs from 10am to 4pm. Visit www.veganexpo.co.nz/christchurch

Get your boots on

Stretch your legs before summer kicks in properly as part of the Banks Peninsula Walking Festival.

There are still places to walk in the footsteps of famed Antarctic explorer Frank Worsley in the Akaroa Skyline Walk from 9.30am on Sunday, a seven-hour hike over steep hills on Sunday.

An easier child-oriented walk on November 27 is at Sugarloaf, a two-hour walk around the peak that has a checklist of tasks and activities for children to tick off along the way. Both can be booked via Eventfinda.

Alternatively, Christchurch’s newest walking tracks open on Friday at the stormwater basin in Hoon Hay, where 4km of paths form part of a 109-acre, $50 million project that will bring new tracks, cycle routes, bridges and native plants to the area.

./Stuff Lace up your boots and hit the trails for the Banks Peninsula walking festival.

Get your Groove on at QEII

Electro band Groove Armada will headline a concert that will be the first major event held at Queen Elizabeth II Park since the February 2011 earthquakes.

Up to 5,000 people will descend on the QEII Park fields for the ticketed event next Thursday, which city council events and arts manager Lucy Blackmore says is a “milestone” for the community.

“The QEII Park master plan envisioned an urban park complete with top class facilities and playing fields used for sports, entertainment and cultural events so it's great to see those events are now starting to happen.”

Traffic management will be in place in and around QEII for the event.

Matuku Masquerade Ball

Come dressed to kill for a masquerade ball on Saturday to raise funds for the Matuku Community Theatre in Sumner.

The night starts with a fancy foxtrot lesson with Sumner Ballroom Dance School, before guests will dance like no one is watching to live music from local band Baysix.

Tickets are $40 and include supper and a glass of bubbles, and there are prizes for the best dressed guests. The ball runs from 7pm to 11pm at the Matuku Takotako Sumner Centre in Wakefield Ave. Tickets from https://www.trybooking.com/nz/events/landing/7971

Avantdale Bowling Club

Taite Prize winning artist Avantdale Bowling Club aka Tom Scott (also of Home Brew) is performing at Christchurch’s James Hay Theatre on Saturday as part of a six-date nationwide tour in support of second album Trees.

Scott’s hip hop vocals deliver social commentary and brutally honest personal anecdotes, underscored by delicious jazz from a talented line-up of Auckland musicians. Tickets from Ticketek.

Raise money for dementia research

Northbrook Museum, one of New Zealand’s largest social history museums, is holding an open day on Sunday to help raise money for dementia research.

The museum started in 1982 with a few old milk bottles and is now a treasure trove of old New Zealand memorabilia, with an early Rangiora street that features a butcher, dentist, pharmacy, grocer, camera and hardware shop.

The open day runs from 1.30pm to 4pm, donations will support Dementia Canterbury.

Paint the Park for suicide awareness

Help raise awareness about suicide and spread the message that it is OK to speak up and ask for help.

Yellow Brick Road helps families who have lost a loved one to suicide with free courses, and on Saturday a community event will help raise money for the organisation to continue its work.

Guest speakers will talk of their experiences, while there will be rappers and singers, stalls, a bouncy castle and a sausage sizzle.

The event is at The Commons on Kilmore St, from 11am to 4pm.