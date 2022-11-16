Charges for high-water users are here

SPONSORED: Making small changes can result in a big reduction in your water use.

A fairer way to manage our city's water supply

Christchurch City Council is introducing charges for high water users to help reduce the extreme demand on the water supply network at certain times, particularly over summer.

A small proportion of households regularly use large amounts of water. At times, demand on the water supply network has been so high that the Council's ability to supply enough water to properties has been at risk. If this happened, it could have serious impacts on public health, as well as public safety in the event of a significant fire.

If everyone uses water like we oughta, the Council won't need to spend as much money expanding our water supply network, and it will also improve the sustainability of the city's water supply.

Let's use water like we oughta

Making small changes can result in a big reduction in your water use.

Hold your hoses! Using a handheld hose or watering can use a lot less water.



Water every second day in the early morning or late evening, when it's cool.



Shorten your shower to five minutes or less.



Slow the flow – replacing an old shower head with a modern, low-flow one is an easy water-saving exercise.



Consider water timers and planting drought-resistant gardens.



Avoid watering lawns and grass berms.



Leak in the road? Use our Snap Send Solve app, or contact us.

Know and reduce your water use using the online Water Reporter tool.

SUPPLIED Be onto it with leaks at your place to save water and avoid charges.

Seek the leak

Be onto it with leaks at your place to save water and avoid charges.

The biggest source of wasted water is leaks, with millions of litres of drinking water being lost across our district each year.

The Council is doing its best to repair and replace leaking Council-owned pipes but needs your help to sort leaks on private properties.

It can be hard to know if you have a leak on your property because they aren't always easy to see.

Checking for common causes of leaks and reading your water meter are good ways to identify if your property has a leak.

How to check for leaks

Check your hot water cylinder, appliances and toilet cistern(s) for signs of a leak



Check for damp patches in the garden or driveway during dry weather.



Listen for water hissing or the sound of running water when no water is being used across your property.



Read your water meter to find out if water is flowing when no water is being used on your property.



Contact a certified plumber to enquire about getting your leak fixed.​

Find out more about how to read your water meter and check for leaks.

SUPPLIED You’ll be able to apply for remissions through an online form on the Council website, or by filling in a paper form.

Remissions for large families, medical conditions and fixed leaks

Some households have higher water use. If any of these circumstances apply, you might be eligible for a remission:

Unexpected high use due to a leak, upon proof the leak was repaired promptly.



Families with more than eight members who are using water responsibly.



High use due to a personal medical condition.

You'll be able to apply for remissions through an online form on the Council website, or by filling in a paper form. Applications will open well before the first invoices are sent in early 2023.

Find out more about the remission criteria and the application process.

How do water charges work?

Households in Christchurch and Banks Peninsula using much more than their fair share of the water supply now pay extra. It's called the Excess Water Supply Targeted Rate, and it came into effect on October 1, 2022.

The new rate applies to any single household with a water meter that uses, on average, more than 700 litres a day – roughly equivalent to 70 standard buckets of water.

Households who fall into the high-use category will not get charged until their bill tops $25, which effectively makes the allowance about 900 litres per day.

Property owners pay a fixed rate of $1.35 for every 1,000 litres they use over the limit.

Most households in Christchurch and Banks Peninsula are average water users and don't use enough to receive an invoice.

Check your water use and learn more about the Excess Water Supply Targeted Rate.

