What's on in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond

Vince Harder, Lavina Williams and Turanga Merito perform at Auckland’s Christmas in the Park in 2019.

Stuff offers a few highlights of events in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond.

Christmas in the Park

Get into the Christmas spirit with a free night of entertainment from some of Aotearoa’s top singers, dancers and musicians including Kaylee Bell, MC Jackie Clarke, a 20-piece band, a gospel choir, and a kapa haka group.

The event, back after a two-year- hiatus due to Covid-19, will be held at North Hagley Park on Saturday from 7.30pm-10.05pm.

The celebration is topped off by a fireworks finale. Take a gold coin to support Youthline.

Concert goers are advised to plan their journey and allow plenty of time to minimise delays getting there. Park Tce between Dorset St and Bealey Ave will be closed from 5pm to 11.30pm and a detour will be in place. There is no general public parking in Hagley Park. In the case of bad weather, the event will be postponed to 7.30pm on Sunday. Visit coke.co.nz/Christmas-in-the-park/christchurch for more information.

Supplied/Channel 7 Australia Kiwi country musician Kaylee Bell, who appeared on The Voice Australia as a contestant, will perform at Christmas in the Park on Saturday.

Christchurch School of Music

More than 70 models will take to the runway at Common Threads, a Christchurch School of Music event fundraising for a new building.

The show, held on Friday and Saturday at the Christchurch Art Gallery, will feature three vintage fashion runway presentations inspired by the artworks of Dame Louise Henderson and Reuben Patterson as well as a collection of wine from Mount Brown Estates.

It is the fourth attempt to hold the show, a collaboration of art, vintage fashion and live music, organised by Jenny Cookson from BellaBean Vintage.

Live music by contemporary Jazz artists Jennine Bailey and Tom Rainey, CSO percussion section Pandemonium, and Spanish-inspired classical guitarist Cameron Sloan will accompany the art works which will be projected on a screen.

Visit eventfinda.co.nz for more information and to buy tickets.

Country Gardens

St John's Parish, Hororata, is showcasing two country gardens on Saturday from 11am till 3pm.

The “Quirky Garden” at 1365 Leaches Rd near Windwhistle displays garden art and sculpture along with masses of perennials and roses. See what a garden can do when more than 50% of the original large trees have blown down in windstorms during the last five or six years. There will be some plants for sale and metal sculptures can be ordered. The $10 admission provides you with a cuppa and a scone.

At Terrace Station, Hororata, the $10 admission will also go to the parish funds. The rather special paeony veitchii will be on display and it is hoped the cardiocrinums (2m high lilies) may have started flowering beneath the magnificent heritage trees. Follow the signs from the Hororata roundabout. Cash only, and please leave dogs at home.

supplied/Whangarei Leader A quilt by Kathleen Burford, who started a quilting group 23 years ago for refugee and migrant women.

Quilting group

A variety of beautiful quilts will be on display at South Library on Colombo St until Monday.

The exhibition is part of the NZ Women’s Annual Quilt Exhibition, after Christchurch quilt-maker Kathleen Burford started a quilting group 23 years ago for refugee and migrant women.

Hundreds of women from more than 60 cultures have made quilts over the past 23 years with fabric donated by former sewers and quilters.

Dust off your dancing shoes

Dust off your dancing shoes and make your way to the Roaring 20’s Charity Ball being held at the Limes Room on Friday, December 2.

Featuring live music, a three-course dinner and both live and silent auctions, with Mark Hadlow as MC and Phil McGoldrick as auctioneer.

The charity ball is raising money for the Canterbury Charity Hospital Trust. Tickets are $170 each (all inclusive) and can be purchased from charityhospital.org.nz

I’m an Artist, Haruko Furukawa

Artist Haruko Furukawa will be celebrating 20 years of living in Christchurch by holding a live painting performance accompanied by the Shiki Japanese Music Group.

The performance, at the Great Hall in the Arts Centre on Sunday, runs from 2pm to 3pm.

Haruko creates large paintings to express her passion for world peace and happiness and features traditional and contemporary Japanese and Maori music.

Supplied The annual Kaiapoi Christmas Carnival and Santa Parade returns on December 3.

Christmas in Kaiapoi

The annual Kaiapoi Christmas Carnival and Santa parade is being held on December 3 in the town centre.

The carnival runs from 9.30am to 12.30pm and features more than 100 stalls, a free family fun zone including inflatables, mini jeeps and face painting, along with street buskers and live music.

Santa will be making his grand entrance at the Santa parade, which kicks off at 1.30pm.

Cantabrainers Choir

A special therapeutic choir for those with neurological conditions will hold a Christmas concert on December 14.

The Cantabrainers Choir, for people with neurological conditions such as stroke, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and brain injury, meets weekly for a therapeutic choir session led by a speech and a music therapist.

The concert, which features musicians from the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, includes a number of original songs, and ones that might be a little more well known. It is full of music that will move you, fill you with joy, and bring a little holiday magic leading up to the festive season.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 10am, are available at events.humanitix.com and door sales are also available.

Trucks galore

Big trucks, little trucks, new trucks, old trucks – head along to the Christchurch A&P Showgrounds for one of the largest truck shows in the country.

More than 20,000 visitors are expected at the TMC Trailers Trucking Industry Show, held on Friday and Saturday, from 9am to 5pm.

New Zealand Trucking Association chief executive David Boyce says the event is “more than just a truck show, it is a complete trucking festival”.

As well as the chance to watch New Zealand’s best truck drivers compete, there will also be a free kids zone on the Saturday, including bouncy castle trucks with a 22m long obstacle course, a mini golf course and an activities tent. There will also be a scooter track where children can grab a pedal kart and race around the 50m track, learning about road safety as they go.