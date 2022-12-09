What's on in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond

The Armageddon expo is returning to Christchurch city centre after years of quake-induced exile. (File photo)

Stuff offers a few highlights of events in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond.

Armageddon Expo

Science fiction and fantasy fair the Armageddon Expo is back in Christchurch for the first time since the earthquakes – and will have a host of international celebrity guests.

The much-loved event will take over the Te Pae convention centre on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be massive gaming arenas, costumes, contests and a star-studded line-up from popular films and television shows, including guests Graham McTavish from House of the Dragon and The Witcher, Summer Glau from Firefly, and Evan Evagora from Star Trek Picard.

Outside the venue there will be amusements rides and food trucks, bringing a carnival vibe to the event, and there will also be a range of stalls selling art, toys, collectables, comics and all things geek.

Expo director William Geradts said it would be the biggest pop culture event ever held in the region, with celebrities coming in-person for the first time in three years – including a surprise appearance from a cast member of HBO comedy show Our Flag Means Death.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.armageddonexpo.com/

Ancient craft of pottery

Supplied The Halswell Potters Group is holding its annual Christmas Market on Saturday.

Learn to throw a pot or make a Christmas decoration at the annual Christmas market of the Halswell Potters Group on Saturday.

The group will be selling hand-made mugs, bowls, vases, plates, teapots, sculptures and tiles at the market, and visitors will be able to see a raku kiln in action, a special method which allows a pot to be glazed and fired relatively quickly.

There will also be demonstrations on throwing – making pots on an electric wheel – and children can make decorations for the Christmas tree.

The market runs from 10am to 3pm at 9 Candys Rd in Halswell.

Vegan Christmas Mākete

Christchurch’s regular Vegan Night Mākete is hosting a special Christmas-themed market for shoppers to get all their gifts in one place.

The market will be held again at the Phillipstown Community Hub, from 5pm to 8pm on December 17, and will focus on vegan-friendly gift ideas for Christmas.

There will also be food trucks and stalls offering plant-based treats, plus live music to entertain you as you shop.

Equifest/Stuff Jumping and dressage will be on display at Equifest at the Canterbury Agricultural Park this weekend.

Equine action

An equine extravaganza pulling together all corners of the horse world will take place in the South Island for the first time this weekend.

Equifest, being held at the Canterbury Agricultural Park from Friday to Sunday, is three days of competitions, thrilling entertainment and shopping.

Leading the line-up is Australian educator Dan Steers from Double Dan Horsemanship, showjumping and mindset coach Amanda Wilson and Hollywood stuntwoman and trick rider Kansas Carradine.

Trainers, dressage riders and equitation practitioners will also be on hand to offer tips and advice, as will a jumping clinician, horsemanship trainer, equine nutritionist and mindset coach.

Tickets are available via www.equifest.co.nz

Messiah Handel’s Messiah

Hear the haunting tones of Handel’s Messiah performed by Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament Music at St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral on Manchester St on Saturday.

The pro-cathedral has proven an excellent concert venue and temporary home for the regular cathedral programme in the absence of a permanent venue.

Messiah proved a popular choice on the group’s first four European tours, and its concerts throughout the Americas, and on Saturday there will be performances by soloists Sarah-Jane Rennie, Thomas Woodfield, Wally Enright, Ken Joblin and Chris Whelan.

The concert is at 1.30pm; admission is by programme donation of $20 and $15, available at the door.

Cantabrainers Choir

A special therapeutic choir for people with neurological conditions will hold a Christmas concert on December 14.

The Cantabrainers Choir, for people with conditions such as stroke, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and brain injury, meets weekly for a therapeutic choir session led by a speech and a music therapist.

The concert, which features musicians from the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, includes a number of original songs, and ones that might be a little more well known, bringing joy and a holiday magic in the lead up to the festive season.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 10am, is being held at the Citadel of the Salvation Army on Colombo St. Tickets – $10 for adults, free for those under 15, are available at events.humanitix.com or on the door.

Santa comes to Christchurch

Grab Santa and make sure he’s lined up to pay your home a visit this Christmas when the jolly man in red comes to the Canterbury Agricultural Park on December 18.

The Mainfreight Christmas Show Parade has roving entertainment, an amusement park, a Christmas market, food vendors and two large picnic areas for families to make a day of it.

Parade floats will be staged with actors, singers, dancers, music and special effects, and there will be bands, marching teams, and cultural and community groups.

Gates open at 11am, and the parade starts at 2pm.