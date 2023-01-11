Building schools, building up communities

The newly built Mairehau Primary, one of three schools located in Canterbury constructed by Hawkins.

Building a school is about more than just property development; it's a huge responsibility that requires careful engagement and collaboration with every part of a community.

Hawkins, New Zealand's biggest construction company and a division of Downer, is currently building a number of schools for the Ministry of Education in locations across the South Island, including three recently completed in Canterbury. Each new school is unique and needs to cater to its local residents, so Hawkins takes steps to involve the community on every step of the journey.

Hawkins has a unique approach to building schools, with an emphasis on social and community impact as well as creating the best learning environments possible. Community outreach, consultation and collaboration are all part of a Hawkins project as the company looks to leave a lasting legacy wherever it goes.

In the last couple of years, the company has been building schools in multiple locations around the South Island, including Ashburton, Temuka, Queenstown and Nelson.

SUPPLIED Ian French, center, Hawkins South Island regional manager collecting firewood for the Shirley Village Project.

Hawkins has just completed three school builds in Christchurch's Shirley suburb — Banks Ave School, Mairehau High, and Mairehau Primary — forming close relationships with the local community across each project as it transformed the local area.

Ian French, Hawkins South Island regional manager, says the company is keen to engage with communities early to achieve the best outcomes possible.

"When we build, we look at how we affect schools and the local community, and how we can have a helpful presence on site and within the classroom," French says. "Engagement is important at the start, so we can build a strong relationship with the community. We like to be visual and open. Because at the end of the day, we're in their backyards for some time."

All three of Shirley's new schools were built within walking distance of one another — a significant construction project for the local population to live through. Hawkins' three project teams engaged closely with the schools, educating students about the process of creating their new learning environment, including the safety risks of being near a building site.

SUPPLIED Mairehau High school while under construction.

Hawkins took steps to involve schoolchildren wherever possible, French says.

"We did different things with all three Shirley schools as they were in different age groups. For the younger kids, we ran a competition to build tents from the materials we had given them. Others were supervised by us as we demolished their old school. They were so excited! We could demonstrate our work while also teaching them some valuable safety lessons."

Other initiatives included landscaping competitions, with children's designs and ideas used in finished schools. This level of outreach kept children engaged and interested in the project, French says. At Mairehau primary school, the team worked on building picnic tables for the school grounds, alongside teachers and school board members.

"For the older high school kids, we were also able to offer some career advice on getting into the construction industry," he adds. "We use building information modelling (BIM) in our work, and we were able to teach the kids about modelling and the more technical side of construction."

SUPPLIED Steve Jones-Poole, left, from The Shirley Village Project, receiving tool donations delivered by Ivan Hatton, right, from Hawkins.

They have also collaborated with the University of Canterbury's Pace 225 programme, by providing more than 20 students taking their Corporate Social Responsibility course with the Banks Ave School project as a topic. Students gave presentations with ideas for better social outcomes, and how to engage even further with the community. French and the team were able to provide them with feedback, and in some cases adopted those ideas.

The construction firm also took steps to make a positive impact on the wider Shirley community. Hawkins engaged with the Shirley Village Project, a local community action group, to help local residents with several social initiatives.

All three of Hawkins' Shirley project teams joined the Shirley Village Project's firewood collection and delivery drive, contributing equipment, trucks and labour to keep the community warm over winter. Downer also provided new tools for Shirley's community tool shed, along with a new secure storage container.

The Shirley Village Project's Steve Jones-Poole says Hawkins made a real and lasting impact on the area.

SUPPLIED At Mairehau primary school, the team worked on building picnic tables for the school grounds, alongside teachers and school board members.

"They're brilliant with their approach and that mindset of being part of the community; I love them for that," Jones-Poole says. "They were always accessible and willing to have conversations. I could pick up the phone and have a conversation [at] any time. Their help with initiatives like the firewood project was so valuable to us."

He adds: "This community has the highest concentration of social housing in Christchurch, so we have a number of people in the area who have nothing in terms of tools and equipment. Following Hawkins' help, we now have a shipping container with over 400 tools that people can use in their homes.

"There was a willingness to have discussions with the community. They recognised that the work they were doing was more than just building a school; it had an effect on the whole community, so everyone was included. The playing field was level, and the community and this big construction firm were equals."

French says giving back to the local community is a big part of the company ethos at both Hawkins and Downer.

"The broader outcome is part of what we do as a company. It's very important to us. We don't want to be just a builder who comes in for a year and leaves. Our intention is to engage with communities, build a rapport, and contribute as well."

