Weather was perfect for Kite Day at New Brighton beach on Saturday.

The return of Kite Day saw thousands flock to New Brighton beach on Saturday.

The annual event brings amateur and professional kite flyers together for several hours of flying action.

As temperatures reached 34C on Saturday afternoon, many sought shade under the narrow New Brighton pier to watch the action.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Hot temperatures forced many to seek shelter in the shadow of the pier.

Further north, Waimairi and North New Brighton beaches were briefly evacuated on Saturday morning following shark sightings.