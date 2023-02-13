In pictures: Sun out for Nostalgia Festival in Christchurch

With 17 act across three stages and the nostalgic playground that is Ferrymead Heritage Park, Nostalgia Festival delighted the crowds.

Thousands of Cantabrians enjoyed a little nostalgia and a lot of great music and food at Christchurch’s Ferrymead Heritage Park on Sunday.

Nostalgia Fest is a music and food festival that has a focus on sustainability.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Ophelia Mortiaux, 18 months, from Christchurch, shows off her dance moves during Nostalgia Fest.

Three stages played host to 17 acts during the day including well-known Kiwi musicians Don McGlashan and Reb Fountain.

The village market sold clothing, jewellery, art work and pre-loved books while 24-food stalls nourished attendees.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Felicity Buckham from Queenstown tries on sunglasses during Nostalgia Festival.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Don McGlashan performed during the festival to a full crowd as Christchurch weather was also putting on a show.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Festival goers enjoy the atmosphere during Nostalgia Festival at Ferrymead Heritage Park in Christchurch.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Festival goers find a spot in the shade during Nostalgia Festival.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Don McGlashan performs with friends during Nostalgia Festival.