Christchurch earthquake's 12th anniversary marked by memorial events
A memorial service will be held at lunchtime on Wednesday, February 22 to mark the 12th anniversary of the February 2011 earthquake.
The service at the Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial will begin with one minute’s silence at 12.51pm. The names of all 185 people who lost their lives will then be read and a bell rung for each name. The mayor Phil Mauger will speak followed by a performance from St Peter’s choir and a chance for wreaths to be laid at the wall.
185 White Chairs
Global Voices, an a cappella choir, will be singing at the 185 Empty White Chairs installation at 7.30pm on February 22.
The chairs are sited at the corner of Manchester and Kilmore Streets. The performance will be open to all and free of charge.
CTV Memorial
The former CTV site on the corner of Madras and Cashel streets where 115 people lost their lives remains a public space for reflection and commemoration
River of flowers
The public is invited to gather at multiple sites along the Avon and Heathcote rivers between 12.30pm and 1.30pm to cast flowers into the water.
The informal event, Te Waitohi Maumahara - Ceremonial Waters of Memories, has become much-loved as a way of allowing pain, anxiety, and grief to wash away with the water.