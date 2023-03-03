How can Greater Christchurch avoid growing pains?

SPONSORED: Greater Christchurch has the chance to rethink where people live and how they get around.

Over the past 15 years, Christchurch and surrounding towns have grown rapidly.

By 2050, more than 700,000 people are projected to be living in the Christchurch, Selwyn and Waimakariri districts – 30% more than there are today, with the population potentially doubling to 1 million people within the next 60 years, if not earlier.

A lot of recent growth has been in the new subdivisions on the outskirts of the city and surrounding towns and this has led to a loss of farmland and difficulties in providing public transport that gets people where they want to go.

Keen to avoid any future growing pains, the Whakawhanake Kāinga Committee (Urban Growth Partnership for Greater Christchurch) is seeking feedback from residents on creating a new 'turn up and go' public transport system that would connect the north and southwest, through central Christchurch.

It is expected that over time more townhouses, apartments and businesses will be developed close to the proposed route so that more people can use the transport service.

The projected population growth has given Greater Christchurch the chance to rethink where people live and how they get around, says Paul Dalziel, a professor of Economics at Lincoln University and deputy director of its Agribusiness and Economics Research Unit.

SUPPLIED Paul Dalziel, professor of Economics at Lincoln University and deputy director of its Agribusiness and Economics Research Unit.

He says instead of continued urban sprawl that clogs roads and causes pollution, Greater Christchurch could instead focus on creating higher density, vibrant centres backed by better public transport.

"The way we did things in the past where we could all spread out and we could all drive with convenience into the centre of the city or across town won't remain the case forever," he says.

The key is making public transport systems as convenient as private cars.

"People get into their car because the car leaves when they're ready and at the moment it's relatively easy for them to find a parking space," says Professor Dalziel.

But as the Greater Christchurch population expands, it will become harder and harder to find parking in the central city, and parking will become more and more expensive, he says.

"If public transport is more frequent, so that you know if you're on one of the main routes the most you're going to have to wait is 10 minutes, then this becomes just as convenient as spending 10 to 15 minutes trying to find parking."

As Greater Christchurch grows, it will also be important to prevent the potential loss of arable farming land if more housing is built on the outskirts of the city, Dalziel says.

"If we want to continue to maintain our reputation for growing and exporting and eating our quality food and beverage products, it's important that we protect those soils."

SUPPLIED Selwyn mayor Sam Broughton says the district needed to focus on increasing housing density.

The Partnership needs to engage carefully with farmers, growers and orchardists about future development plans, as well as the property developers themselves, Dalziel says.

"The developers are going to be building houses that we need to accommodate perhaps twice as many people that we have today and the Partnership needs to find a path forward where we protect the soils but also build affordable housing that people can use to create valuable lives for themselves and their families and their communities."

Selwyn mayor Sam Broughton agrees and says the district needed to focus on increasing housing density.

"We need to protect our highly productive soils to allow them to generate an income for the area."

As the population of Selwyn grows, residents need a public transport system they can trust, he says.

"At the moment the buses aren't timely enough to get residents out of their cars, and that needs to change. We need a public transport system that gets people to places they want to go to, and, given how spread out a lot of our towns are, a system that services a broad area."

And despite the challenges that come with population growth, people wanting to move to Greater Christchurch was also a "really exciting" opportunity.

"It's really important that Cantabrians are involved in the discussions and planning of how Greater Christchurch will look in the years to come and I encourage everyone to have their say."

There are lots of decisions that need to be made about how Greater Christchurch will tackle future challenges, and the Urban Growth Partnership for Greater Christchurch wants to hear from you. Head to www.greaterchristchurch.org.nz to find out more and complete the online survey. The last day to have your say is March 26, 2023.