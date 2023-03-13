Finding the right balance together

The next Draft Annual Plan is up for public submission, and the council wants to hear your voice.

Interest rates, inflation, supply issues, a tight labour market, geopolitical instability – you've heard about the global issues that are having a bigger-than-usual impact on our national and local economy, and putting Christchurch City Council under real financial pressure.

Consultation on the Draft Annual Plan 2023/24 is open now. It outlines what the Council plans to spend on projects and day-to-day services over the coming financial year and how it will be financed, and the Council is encouraging people to share their views on whether it strikes the right balance.

Our Council is facing the same problems every other organisation in the world is facing to one degree or another, but over the last few months Council staff, alongside councillors, have pulled out all the stops to keep this year's proposed rates increase below the general 7% inflation rate we're seeing across New Zealand.

The proposed average rates increase across all ratepayers is 5.68%, and 5.79% for the average household.

Importantly, the Council has done this without compromising the services and facilities all our residents enjoy, while investing in our city's future and keeping our Council agile so we can respond quickly to external influences, whatever they may be.

SUPPLIED Our communities are feeling financial pressure right now, and the Council needs to act right now.

The other main proposals

Operational expenditure (spending on everyday services) of $585.2 million. That is $48.4 million more than what was in the Long Term Plan 2021–31 (LTP). The Council is bringing in a range of one-off savings, including leaving some staff vacancies unfilled for 2023/24 and revisiting some of the cost-saving measures first considered when developing the LTP.



Capital expenditure (spending on the construction of facilities and infrastructure) of $615.8 million. This is $136 million less than what was in the LTP. The Council is keeping its programme of capital works focused on what's actually achievable in the current environment and keeping its budgets no bigger than they need to be. There's no need to charge the ratepayer just yet for projects that aren't realistically able to be delivered until future years.



Borrowing for the capital programme is $170.6 million less than planned.



A recommended change to the Excess Water Supply Targeted rate will see the average daily allowance increase from 700 to 900 litres for residential properties. This accounts for 0.10% of the rates increase and will take effect from July 1, 2023.



Residential property increased in value in the recent triennial revaluation, and we're asking whether we should lower the Uniform General Annual Charge (UAGC) from its current rate of $145 to $50, to help reduce the impact on rates for lower-income households. At the moment, the general rate is split between a fixed component, the UAGC, and a component based on capital value. If we lower the UAGC, the balance would be spread across all ratepayers based on capital value.

It's important to remember that the revaluation has no impact on the Council's overall rates revenue. While it doesn't affect the total rates collected by the Council, it does affect how this is shared out between property owners. The new values will apply to rates from July 1, 2023.

SUPPLIED It's important to remember that the revaluation has no impact on the Council's overall rates revenue.

The uncertain playing field makes this a trickier balancing act than usual

It's something to keep in mind as you give your feedback because finding this balance is where you come in. We know it's a particularly challenging time for residents, and as ever, we'll need to make trade-offs and tough choices, but everyone now has the chance to let us know what's important to them now that this Draft Annual Plan 2023/24 is out for consultation.

People can read the document and find out more at ccc.govt.nz/AnnualPlan, and provide feedback at ccc.govt.nz/HaveYourSay

People can also use the Council's online search tool at budget.ccc.govt.nz/public/root, a handy guide to the Council projects that are affected by the Draft Annual Plan. Search by the area you live in, the type of project, the project name or even just a keyword, and see at a glance which project's funding has been updated for the next three years.

The community has until 10 April to complete their submissions.

All the feedback will be considered by councillors before the budget is finalised in June 2023.

This article was advertising-supplied and has not been created by Stuff. We take a clearly delineated approach to sponsored content and advertising content, and any paid content that we do carry does not influence our reporting coverage, inline with our editorial guidelines.