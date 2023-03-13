The University of Canterbury turns 150

Since its foundation in 1873, the University of Canterbury has led the way.

"Ka titiro whakamuri, ki te anga whakamua – guided by the past, shaping the future"

Turning 150 years this year offers a time of celebration for the University of Canterbury (UC) and an opportunity to reflect on our past and look to the future.

UC was founded on principles of accessible education; as the first chancellor Henry John Tancred said: "Rich as well as poor, should have every opportunity afforded to them of cultivating and developing the higher faculties..."

Since its foundation in 1873, UC had led the way. Our students have included the first woman, Helen Connon, to receive an Honours degree in the British Empire in 1881, and the first Māori, Tā Apirana Ngata, to graduate from a New Zealand university in 1893. Today, the portraits of our distinguished graduates Lord Ernest Rutherford and Tā Apirana grace the nation's $100 and $50 bank notes, respectively, while suffragist Kate Sheppard features on the $10 note. She attended our School of Fine Arts as a day student in 1882 and 1883.

As its 150th anniversary approaches, the University maintains its vision as a contemporary university – a place of learning grounded in a shared history, which values our differences, and aspires towards research and tertiary education that is accessible to all.

Our passionate, talented educators and researchers have been making a world of difference for our students, our community, and our region for 150 years.

We have adapted to meet challenges over 150 years - emerging as a resilient, caring organisation that stands with our community in times of need.

Consistent with our equity strategy we have introduced a scholarship, Te Kakau a Māui which will support the leaders of the future. These are on offer to students to decile 1-7 schools from Te Waipounamu South Island who have gained UE and can show they are committed to furthering their education and want to make a change in the world.

Throughout 2023, with our many stakeholders, we want to celebrate and reflect on our past and focus on a future with research and education that makes a difference.

We want to thank you, our communities, who have helped us to make a difference over the last 150 years by employing our graduates, partnering on innovation, and supporting our student scholarships and academic research.

We have been planning an exciting year-long programme of events - celebrating our history as well as showcasing UC research and innovation to our community. This programme will include concerts, conferences, public talks, art exhibitions, sporting events, and student, alumni and community events. We invite you to join our celebrations.

