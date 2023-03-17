What's on in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend

Multi-talented Christchurch entertainer Ali Harper will perform at this week’s Cyclone Gabrielle fundraiser, an event she also helped organise behind the scenes. (File photo)

Stuff offers a few highlights of events in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond.

Do you have an event to share? Email reporters@press.co.nz

Christchurch lends its talents to fundraising

Just as the national state of emergency is lifted almost a month after Cyclone Gabrielle left a trail of death and destruction over parts of the North Island, an ambitious Christchurch fundraiser gets ready to raise the curtain.

Arohanui: From Christchurch With Love is being held at The Piano on Friday, and organisers hope to send more than $10,000 in proceeds from ticket sales, auction and raffles to the New Zealand Red Cross' disaster fund.

READ MORE:

* 'I had this void in me, and I wanted to be loved': Legendary comic David Strassman reveals the man behind the puppet

* Review: Tarantino soundtracks get the Royale treatment at the Hamilton Arts Festival

* Stratford kids and adults prepare for annual scarecrow trail



Most tickets are already sold out, and organisers are arranging a paid live stream, which will cost $10 to view.

Organiser Marcella Herrera the catastrophic events in the North Island left her feeling helpless, and “powerless to do much from down here,” but she resolved to do something “a bit bigger” than sending a personal donation.

Getting people involved was easy, she said.

“Possibly like me, they felt that they couldn't do a lot from down here. And being from Christchurch, we know what it's like to have a natural disaster just completely decimate us. So it's our turn to give back.”

Supplied Christchurch tap phenom Bayley Graham made it to the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent, and is bringing those talents to a Cyclone Gabrielle fundraiser this Friday. (File photo)

Along with co-organisers Ali Harper, Chris Goodyear, Jennie Wright, Nikki Wellborn and Jacqui Trumpet, Herrera said planning and logistics went “from strength to strength,” with the evening growing “bigger than intended”.

What Now host Erin Wells and More FM breakfast show host Chris Goodyear will join several performers including Christchurch tap-dancer Bayley Graham, who won talent show 60 Seconds and reached the semi-finals of America's Got Talent, the 2017 winners of The Naked Choir choral group Voices Co, soprano Amanda Atlas, classical crossover singer Rebecca Nelson and the show's youngest performers, 8 9 10, a trio of talented youngsters who performed in Matilda and will soon hit the stage in the Court Theatre’s Frozen Jr.

Tickets are $35 for Friday’s show, which starts at 7pm at The Piano, Armagh St.

Tourism Ireland St Patrick's Day is the biggest day in Ireland – and celebrated around the world.

Celebrate the luck of the Irish

Friday is St Patrick’s Day and Christchurch’s many Irish bars have events on to help you celebrate.

The Oak N Ferry has live music from Johnny Ginger from 3pm to 5pm, then Wolverines from 8pm till late. Spot prizes will be offered to the best dressed revellers.

The Wigram Brewing Company is celebrating with green beer, pies, fries and live music at Hanger 57.

O’Sheas Public House has the Swarbrick Irish Dance group at 1pm, followed by live music from The Corks and The Pipers at 5pm, then an encore from the Swarbrick Irish dancers before The Corks kick in for the rest of the night.

Bailies is starting the festivities early with breakfast from 9am to 12pm, then music and performances from Nick Jackman (12pm to 3pm), Irish dancers (3.30pm), The Ferris Blarney Band (4pm to 7pm), Irish dances (7.30pm) and The Norwesters (8pm to late).

In the CBD, The Little Fiddle will have an Irish menu (including breakfast from 8am) and music all day, giveaways, and Irish dancers at 12.30pm and 7pm.

The Bog is also offering a Paddy’s Day breakfast at 9am or 11am, and six bands playing back to back all day, from 9am into the early hours of Saturday. Performers include Willie McArthur, Southern Cross Irish Dancers, The Jameson Irish Band, The Wolverines, Keenan’s Revenge and The Corks.

Supplied Australia’s acclaimed cabaret singer and pianist Michael Griffiths will explore the colourful life and timeless songs of Cole Porter during the Jazz & Cabaret Festival in Christchurch.

A touch of jazz

Christchurch’s longest running music festival has been reinvented as the Jazz & Cabaret Festival.

Formerly the New Zealand International Jazz and Blues Festival, the festival has a fresh new look and style.

“Our audiences love jazz, cabaret, and tribute shows, so we’re bringing them all together for five days of all-out entertainment,” said festival director Jodi Wright, who founded it in 1995.

From March 22 to 26 music will take place at venues around the central city, including The Piano Centre, Fat Eddie’s, Little Andromeda and ARA Music Arts Auditorium.

“We have some amazing acts – more than 100 local, national and international musicians who will amp up the city with their smooth voices and bold performances,” Wright said.

The festival includes two concerts from jazz great Mary Coughlan, who will perform in The Piano on March 24 and 25, while Australia’s acclaimed cabaret singer and pianist Michael Griffiths will explore the timeless songs of Cole Porter on March 22 at The Piano, followed by a greatest hits show on March 23.

There will also be a Kate Bush tribute at Little Andromeda on March 25, and the festival will see performances from Jennine Bailey, Ali Harper, Naomi Ferguson, Ngā Reo Tīoriori, All Girl Big Band and Eat My Shorts

The complete festival programme and booking details are on the Jazz & Cabaret Festival website.

Auckland Council Canterbury Polyfest celebrates Pacific language, culture and identity at Hagley Park this Saturday. (File photo)

Celebrate Pacific culture

Twenty-six Canterbury, South Canterbury and Marlborough schools will showcase traditional Pasifika dance, music and custom at Canterbury Polyfest this weekend.

The event, first held in 2000, is described by organisers as the most recognised Pacific festival in the South Island.

Secondary school students will get to celebrate their Pasifika culture, language and identity through song and dance at North Hagley Park in Christchurch from 8.30am to 5.30pm on Saturday.

The event is free from alcohol, drugs, fizzy/energy drinks, smoke and plastic.

A range of food, community and retail stalls will be on offer.

Gold coin entry.

Supplied International comedian and ventriloquist David Strassman is performing at Christchurch's Aurora Centre in Burnside on Friday, March 17.

Ventriloquist David Strassman returns

For decades, David Strassman has entertained crowds with the loveable Ted E. Bare and the evil Chuck Wood.

His latest show, The Chocolate Diet, follows Ted E. Bare's health quest, while Chuck goes through an identity crisis.

The Scotsman described Strassman’s show as “nothing short of astounding”.

Children under the age of 12 are not permitted at Friday or Saturday’s show at the Aurora Centre in Burnside. Children aged 12 to 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Tickets available from Ticketek.

Supplied Nor'West Brass will perform at Christchurch's Cardboard Cathedral on March 18.

Nor’west Brass

Long ago, brass fans Bill Vail and Adrian Dalton discussed starting a brass band centred in their community of northwest Christchurch.

Five people showed up to the inaugural rehearsal in Vail’s garage.

Now, Nor’West Brass has three bands with about 100 playing members.

Their 8th anniversary concert will be held at the Cardboard Cathedral this Saturday from 2pm. Entry is free, but donations are appreciated.

SAILGP Peter Burling and Blair Tuke are the force behind New Zealand SailGP.

Athletes’ time to shine

It’s a busy sporting weekend for Cantabrians, with SailGP on Saturday and Sunday, Le Race (a 100km cycle race between Christchurch and Akaroa) on Saturday, and the City2Surf (a fun run, jog or walk from Latimer Square to New Brighton) on Sunday.

The inaugural New Zealand Sail Grand Prix in Lyttelton Harbour will see crews compete in identical foiling catamarans at speeds up to 100kph for a $1.5 million prize. Kiwis Peter Burling and Blair Tuke will aim to lead the New Zealand team to victory.

Tickets to see the racing in person have sold out and access to Lyttelton is restricted to only buses and residents while the event is on, but fans can still catch the action from a family-friendly fan site at The Green, between Te Pae convention centre and Cathedral Square, or by watching at home on Sky Sport NZ or free-to-air Three and Three Now.